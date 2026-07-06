Photographing fireworks requires hitting the shutter at just the right second – but sports photographer Casey Sykes recently managed to capture not just fireworks but lightning all striking in the same frame.

Sykes (@caseysykesphoto) is an Atlanta, Georgia-based freelance photographer whose portfolio spans regular coverage of the Atlanta Braves to Getty Images to corporate clients. After the Braves’ 14-3 win over the New York Mets on the Fourth of July, Sykes stuck around for the fireworks show and captured a rare shot mixing lightning with the post-game fireworks.

In the shot, fireworks light up just beyond the stadium as a bolt of lightning strikes on the right side of the photograph. That dual human-made and nature-made night show unfolds over a packed stadium, including striking blue lights and projected stars, further adding to the ambiance of the shot.

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Capturing lightning on camera is a difficult shot that requires the right timing – or a light-sensitive trigger. But capturing a photo that mixes both fireworks and lightning is even more unusual.

Click to view a larger version of the image (Image credit: Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

Many fireworks shows are often cancelled when inclement weather is expected, making the mix even more rare. The storms held off for most of the game, however, and started moving into the area during the post-game show.

According to the photograph’s metadata, Sykes captured the shot with the Canon EOS R5 Mark II and the RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens. A fifteen-second shutter speed helped get both the lightning strike and fireworks in the frame, while an f/22 aperture kept much of the detail in the stadium sharp.

The mix of fireworks and lighting together over the home of the Braves was striking enough that the photo was featured among Getty’s top photos of the week.

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