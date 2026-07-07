A 228g cult compact camera tops major Japanese used camera market – while 750g DSLRs still hold strong

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Mirrorless cameras delivered a lighter future for photography, but new data shows a more fragmented picture, led by an iconic compact camera

The Ricoh GR IV photographed from the top front on a white background
Mirrorless made cameras lighter – but a 228g compact camera is the most-traded body in Japan at Minna Cameras (Image credit: Ricoh)
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Japan has long been one of the world's biggest camera markets and is used as an indicator of wider photography trends. Now new data from Minna Camera suggests a more complex picture than the familiar "mirrorless takeover" narrative.

Between November 2025 and June 2026, the most-traded camera on the platform was the Ricoh GR IV – a 228g compact camera and the lightest and only model of its kind in the Top 20. Despite its 2025 release, it sits at No.1 in the rankings, a position supported by strong demand and frequent stock shortages.

At the other end of the scale, heavier DSLR models continue to appear in the rankings. The Nikon D500 still appears in the Top 20 at 760g, making it the heaviest camera in the rankings, alongside long-standing models such as the D750 and D7500.

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The Top 20

Top 20 most-traded cameras at Minna Cameras (Nov 6, 2025 - Jun 13, 2026)*

The Ricoh GR IV won many industry awards for its photographic approach and design, brand-new available for $1,596.99 / £1,299, if in stock... (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)
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1. Ricoh GR IV

228g

Compact camera

APS-C

August 2025 release

2. Canon EOS R6 Mark II

588g

Mirrorless

Full-frame

November 2022 release

3. Sony A7 IV

573g

Mirrorless

Full-frame

October 2021 release

4. Canon EOS R7

530g

Mirrorless

APS-C

June 2022 release

5. Canon EOS R10

382g

Mirrorless

APS-C

July 2022 release

The Nikon Z50 II features a top-of-the-line Expeed 7 chip for incredible performance that belies its entry-level credentials, with an RRP of $1,006.95 / £749 (Image credit: Future)
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6. Nikon Z50 II

495g

Mirrorless

APS-C

November 2024 release

7. Sony A6400

359g

Mirrorless

APS-C

February 2019 release

8. Canon EOS R6

598g

Mirrorless

Full-frame

July 2020 release

9. Sony ZV-E10 II

292g

Mirrorless

APS-C

July 2024 release

10. Sony ZV-E10

299g

Mirrorless

APS-C

July 2021 release

The Nikon D500 is 532g heavier than the GR IV, and was discontinued in February 2022 (Image credit: Nikon)
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11. Nikon D500

760g

DSLR

APS-C

March 2016 release

12. Sony A7 III

565g

Mirrorless

Full-frame

April 2018 release

13. Nikon Z50

395g

Mirrorless

APS-C

November 2019 release

14. Sony A6700

409g

Mirrorless

APS-C

July 2023 release

15. Canon EOS RP

440g

Mirrorless

Full-frame

February 2019 release

The Sony A7R V features 61 MP, 8K video, 10fps shooting and revolutionary AI AF (autofocus) and is available brand-new for $3,298 / £2,999 (Image credit: Rod Lawton)
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16. Sony A7R V

638g

Mirrorless

Full-frame

December 2022 release

17. Nikon D750

750g

DSLR

Full-frame

September 2014 release

18. Nikon Z5 II

620g

Mirrorless

Full-frame

April 2025 release

19. Nikon D7500

640g

DSLR

APS-C

June 2017 release

20. Sony A7C II

429g

Mirrorless

Full-frame

September 2023 release

*Camera type, sensor size and release date added by Digital Camera World

Used-market insights

Compact vs. mirrorless vs. DSLRs

Mirrorless cameras account for 80% of the Top 20, dominating the rankings with models from Canon, Nikon, and Sony.

The Ricoh GR IV is the exception. At just 228g, it is the only compact camera in the rankings (5% of entries), yet it is also the most-traded model overall.

DSLRs make up the remaining 15% of the Top 20. Nikon is the only manufacturer represented in this category, with the D500 (11th), D750 (17th) and D7500 (19th) all appearing in the rankings.

Lighter vs. heavier gear

The mirrorless era, now almost two decades old, brought photographers smaller and lighter camera systems.

This shift is visible in the data, with 15 of the Top 20 cameras (75%) weighting 600g or less. The remaining five models (25%) all exceed 600g.

Yet the persistence of heavier DSLRs suggests that weight alone is not the defining factor for photographers buying on the used market.

For many, the used market represents one of the last opportunities to get discontinued DSLR models – or to find a high-demand compact camera that can be diffivult to purchase new.