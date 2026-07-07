A 228g cult compact camera tops major Japanese used camera market – while 750g DSLRs still hold strong
Mirrorless cameras delivered a lighter future for photography, but new data shows a more fragmented picture, led by an iconic compact camera
Japan has long been one of the world's biggest camera markets and is used as an indicator of wider photography trends. Now new data from Minna Camera suggests a more complex picture than the familiar "mirrorless takeover" narrative.
Between November 2025 and June 2026, the most-traded camera on the platform was the Ricoh GR IV – a 228g compact camera and the lightest and only model of its kind in the Top 20. Despite its 2025 release, it sits at No.1 in the rankings, a position supported by strong demand and frequent stock shortages.
At the other end of the scale, heavier DSLR models continue to appear in the rankings. The Nikon D500 still appears in the Top 20 at 760g, making it the heaviest camera in the rankings, alongside long-standing models such as the D750 and D7500.
The Top 20
Top 20 most-traded cameras at Minna Cameras (Nov 6, 2025 - Jun 13, 2026)*
1. Ricoh GR IV
228g
Compact camera
APS-C
August 2025 release
588g
Mirrorless
Full-frame
November 2022 release
3. Sony A7 IV
573g
Mirrorless
Full-frame
October 2021 release
4. Canon EOS R7
530g
Mirrorless
APS-C
June 2022 release
382g
Mirrorless
APS-C
July 2022 release
6. Nikon Z50 II
495g
Mirrorless
APS-C
November 2024 release
7. Sony A6400
359g
Mirrorless
APS-C
February 2019 release
8. Canon EOS R6
598g
Mirrorless
Full-frame
July 2020 release
292g
Mirrorless
APS-C
July 2024 release
10. Sony ZV-E10
299g
Mirrorless
APS-C
July 2021 release
11. Nikon D500
760g
DSLR
APS-C
March 2016 release
12. Sony A7 III
565g
Mirrorless
Full-frame
April 2018 release
13. Nikon Z50
395g
Mirrorless
APS-C
November 2019 release
14. Sony A6700
409g
Mirrorless
APS-C
July 2023 release
15. Canon EOS RP
440g
Mirrorless
Full-frame
February 2019 release
16. Sony A7R V
638g
Mirrorless
Full-frame
December 2022 release
17. Nikon D750
750g
DSLR
Full-frame
September 2014 release
18. Nikon Z5 II
620g
Mirrorless
Full-frame
April 2025 release
19. Nikon D7500
640g
DSLR
APS-C
June 2017 release
20. Sony A7C II
429g
Mirrorless
Full-frame
September 2023 release
*Camera type, sensor size and release date added by Digital Camera World
Used-market insights
Compact vs. mirrorless vs. DSLRs
Mirrorless cameras account for 80% of the Top 20, dominating the rankings with models from Canon, Nikon, and Sony.
The Ricoh GR IV is the exception. At just 228g, it is the only compact camera in the rankings (5% of entries), yet it is also the most-traded model overall.
DSLRs make up the remaining 15% of the Top 20. Nikon is the only manufacturer represented in this category, with the D500 (11th), D750 (17th) and D7500 (19th) all appearing in the rankings.
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Lighter vs. heavier gear
The mirrorless era, now almost two decades old, brought photographers smaller and lighter camera systems.
This shift is visible in the data, with 15 of the Top 20 cameras (75%) weighting 600g or less. The remaining five models (25%) all exceed 600g.
Yet the persistence of heavier DSLRs suggests that weight alone is not the defining factor for photographers buying on the used market.
For many, the used market represents one of the last opportunities to get discontinued DSLR models – or to find a high-demand compact camera that can be diffivult to purchase new.