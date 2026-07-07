A 228g cult compact camera tops major Japanese used camera market – while 750g DSLRs still hold strong

Mirrorless made cameras lighter – but a 228g compact camera is the most-traded body in Japan at Minna Cameras

Japan has long been one of the world's biggest camera markets and is used as an indicator of wider photography trends. Now new data from Minna Camera suggests a more complex picture than the familiar "mirrorless takeover" narrative.

Between November 2025 and June 2026, the most-traded camera on the platform was the Ricoh GR IV – a 228g compact camera and the lightest and only model of its kind in the Top 20. Despite its 2025 release, it sits at No.1 in the rankings, a position supported by strong demand and frequent stock shortages.

At the other end of the scale, heavier DSLR models continue to appear in the rankings. The Nikon D500 still appears in the Top 20 at 760g, making it the heaviest camera in the rankings, alongside long-standing models such as the D750 and D7500.

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The Top 20

The Ricoh GR IV won many industry awards for its photographic approach and design, brand-new available for $1,596.99 £1,299 , if in stock... (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

£749 The Nikon Z50 II features a top-of-the-line Expeed 7 chip for incredible performance that belies its entry-level credentials, with an RRP of $1,006.95 (Image credit: Future)

The Nikon D500 is 532g heavier than the GR IV, and was discontinued in February 2022 (Image credit: Nikon)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 11. Nikon D500 760g DSLR APS-C March 2016 release 12. Sony A7 III 565g Mirrorless Full-frame April 2018 release 13. Nikon Z50 395g Mirrorless APS-C November 2019 release 14. Sony A6700 409g Mirrorless APS-C July 2023 release 15. Canon EOS RP 440g Mirrorless Full-frame February 2019 release

£2,999 The Sony A7R V features 61 MP, 8K video, 10fps shooting and revolutionary AI AF (autofocus) and is available brand-new for $3,298 (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

*Camera type, sensor size and release date added by Digital Camera World

Used-market insights

Compact vs. mirrorless vs. DSLRs

Mirrorless cameras account for 80% of the Top 20, dominating the rankings with models from Canon, Nikon, and Sony.

The Ricoh GR IV is the exception. At just 228g, it is the only compact camera in the rankings (5% of entries), yet it is also the most-traded model overall.

DSLRs make up the remaining 15% of the Top 20. Nikon is the only manufacturer represented in this category, with the D500 (11th), D750 (17th) and D7500 (19th) all appearing in the rankings.

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Lighter vs. heavier gear

The mirrorless era, now almost two decades old, brought photographers smaller and lighter camera systems.

This shift is visible in the data, with 15 of the Top 20 cameras (75%) weighting 600g or less. The remaining five models (25%) all exceed 600g.

Yet the persistence of heavier DSLRs suggests that weight alone is not the defining factor for photographers buying on the used market.

For many, the used market represents one of the last opportunities to get discontinued DSLR models – or to find a high-demand compact camera that can be diffivult to purchase new.