I use my Nikon camera’s video record button… for photos! Here’s why
Most photographers never touch the video record button, but on my Nikon camera it can be used to toggle a surprisingly handy function
If you’re a stills photographer, you might have never pressed the video record button on your camera. Not ever! But I press this little red button on my Nikon Z8 hundreds of times every single shoot, because it toggles a very handy function on / off. Everything!
So, what do I mean by that? Well, whether you’re looking through your EVF or the rear LCD, you’ll notice a heads-up display with a plethora of information – including your exposure settings, an exposure meter, battery life and you may have set up some optional extras such as a virtual horizon or histogram.
This is all useful information but, if I find myself really refining a composition, it can sometimes be a little bit distracting. That’s where the good ol’ record button comes in, because when in photography mode, I have it set to toggle the HUD on or off.
Turned off, the only thing that’s left on the screen is your chosen grid and focus-point indicator. Everything else disappears, enabling you to cancel out the visual noise and focus entirely on your composition.
As far as I’m aware, this works on all Z-Series cameras. However, it’s not the only function you can assign to the record button. That’s right, in photo mode, it essentially becomes a sneaky custom-settings button! To set your record button to disable the HUD, do the following…
- Hit your Nikon's 'Menu' button
- Head to the 'Custom Settings Menu' (pencil icon)
- Use the D-pad or joystick to scroll down to 'Controls' ('f')
- Select 'Custom controls (shooting)'
- Select the little camcorder icon and hit the 'OK' button
- Select 'Live view info display off'
You’ll notice that there's a swathe of other custom settings you can apply to the record button, including setting the white balance or metering, or toggling AE lock or cycling through the framing grid displays, and much more.
So, there you have it. Cut down on visual noise by assigning ‘Live view info display off’ to your Nikon’s record button.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You might also like...
Make sure you know how to update your Nikon camera’s firmware. Plus, check out the best Nikon cameras and find out whether or not I regretted buying the Nikon Z8 weeks before the Nikon Z6 III was released!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.