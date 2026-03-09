Popular mini security camera is now under half price – secure your home from just £13.99
Here are the best Blink security camera deals on Amazon right now, with some of the lowest prices currently available.
Keeping an eye on your home doesn’t have to cost a fortune, especially with Amazon regularly slashing prices on Blink’s smart security cameras.
From compact indoor models to weather-ready outdoor systems, these deals make it easier than ever to upgrade your home security without stretching your budget – with prices starting for just £13.99 for the highly-popular Blink Mini 2.
I've personally picked out the six best Blink security camera deals on Amazon right now to save you time, and most importantly money!
