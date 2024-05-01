Blink Mini 2: The cheap security camera gets a bundle of upgrades!

By Adam Juniper
published

Amazon-owned Blink's celebrated Mini camera is low-cost, but stuck indoors – until now. It's going weatherproof.

Blink Mini 2 camera outdoors
(Image credit: Blink)

One of the most popular smart home security cameras of recent years has been the Blink Mini, helped in no small part by its accessible price. It probably hasn't hurt that Amazon's ownership of Blink has ensured the camera regularly shows up prominently in deals, and is compatible with the popular Alexa assistant.

The Mini, though, has been strictly confined to the indoors until now, with other devices in Blink's range covering the outdoors. That is one of the things being fixed with this update – though the price is staying impressively low.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles