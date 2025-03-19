Blink security cameras slashed ahead of Amazon Big Spring Sale
Check out this blink-and-you'll-miss-it mega deal on Blink security cameras and save up to 64%
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is fast approaching - and lots of the major retailers are gearing up for the next discount sale. Amazon has already started to bring down the price on its own Blink Smart Security system includes some of the best outdoor and indoor security cameras on the market, making these deals particularly tantalizing.
The bundles in question include the Blink Outdoor 4, Blink Mini 2 and Blink Video Doorbell. To get the best bang for your buck you can pick up a dual bundle including the Blink Outdoor 4 and Mini 2 bundle for just $49.99. This represents a princely saving of 64%.
If you're new to the home security game then the Blink Whole Home Bundle is a great place to start. It includes the Blink Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2 for just $89.97. This represents a very respectable saving of 55%. Finally, you can save a cool 50% by picking up the Blink Video Doorbell for just $30!
SAVE $27 at Amazon Knock, knock. Who’s there? The Blink Video Doorbell lets you keep tabs on who's knocking, via your smartphone, even when you’re not home.
💰 Great price for a smart doorbell
✅ Wired or wireless installation
❌ Ring Doorbell has a larger field of view
Save $40 This package deal includes an outdoor camera, a solar panel charging mount and a Sync Module 2, all available separately but much cheaper together now!
SAVE $32 at Amazon. The Mini 2 is the baby of the Blink range - and you can now get a pair of these for almost half price.
SAVE $50 at Amazon. Cover your home inside and outside with this dual bundle including the Blink Outdoor 4 and Mini 2. The former boasts a two-year battery life, providing long-term peace of mind.
💰 Inside and outside coverage
✅ Outdoor 4 has two-year battery life
❌ Some features require a subscription
SAVE $77 at Amazon If you’re looking to dip your toe into the world of home surveillance for the first time, this great-value bundle includes the Blink Outdoor 4, Mini 2, Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2.
💰 Great-value starter bundle
✅ Compatible with Amazon Alexa
❌ Some features require a subscription
Amazon's Blink Smart Security System offers reliable indoor and outdoor surveillance with full Alexa compatibility. The Blink Outdoor 4 is a wireless security camera designed for durability, featuring a two-year battery life, day-and-night video, and enhanced motion detection for added security.
For indoor monitoring, the Blink Mini 2 is a compact plug-in camera that can be upgraded for outdoor use with the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter. While it doesn’t have all the advanced features of the Outdoor 4, it still includes motion detection, night vision, and the ability to connect with the Blink Video Doorbell as a chime.
The Blink Video Doorbell is a great option for those seeking a smart doorbell camera. It can be installed wirelessly or connected to existing doorbell wiring and sends instant alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected or someone rings the bell.
All three Blink devices deliver crisp 1080p HD video, ensuring clear and reliable footage for home security.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
