OM System (formerly Olympus) has unveiled its latest camera, the OM System OM-3 – a creative powerhouse that combines the specs and computational muscle of the company's flagship model, the creative toolset of the legendary Olympus PEN-F, and the luscious looks of the classic Olympus OM-3 film camera.

The OM-3 takes all the core technology of the celebrated OM System OM-1 Mark II – namely the stacked, back-side illuminated 20.4MP image sensor with Quad Pixel autofocus, along with 14-bit 50MP and 80MP High Res Shot mode, 120fps burst shooting with pre-capture (50fps with continuous AF), 4K 60p / FullHD 120p / Slow & Quick 240fps video, and IP53 weather sealing.

It also possesses the OM-1 Mark II's market-leading computational photography features, including Live ND and Live GND filters (software-powered neutral density and grad filters, which remove the need for physical lens filters), now accessible at the touch of the dedicated CP button.

More than being a technological marvel, though, the OM System OM-3 calls back to a pair of beloved camera bodies from the storied Olympus era.

Firstly, and most obviously, the Olympus OM-3 film camera from 1983 – a gorgeous and highly soughtafter SLR that's much rarer than other OM bodies. The physical design and handling of the camera is sublime, even by the standards of OM / Olympus – which has made some of the best retro cameras for 13 years.

However, the most fundamental callback is to the cult classic Olympus PEN-F from 2016. The OM-3 resurrects the PEN-F's Creative Dial, which affords immediate fingertip access to four film simulations (including Tri-X and Velvia-like presets), 18 Art Filters (including Bleach Bypass and Instant Film) and a Color Creator mode – all of which can be fully customized.

Video shooting hasn't been overlooked, thanks to the OM Cinema profiles that combine the flexibility of OM-Log400 with aesthetic profiles to minimize the need for post-production. The new shooting dial also brings S&Q mode to an OM camera for the first time, enabling you to easily capture 1fps hyperlapses or 240fps super slow-motion footage. Or there's good old 4K 60p / FullHD 120p video.

The OM-3 inherits the company's flagship autofocus capabilities, too, with its Quad Pixel system featuring 1,053 cross-type hybrid points and algorithmic subject recognition AF for human, bird, and dog and cat (all with face and eye detection) along with planes, trains and automobiles.

You can read my full thoughts in my OM System OM-3 review, but in short I love this camera.

"The OM-3 rekindles the kind of magic not seen since the Olympus glory days," I wrote. "This is a camera that celebrates the brand's heritage in terms of both looks and spirit, proving that style is substance, with a body that doesn't just look great but actually inspires you to pick it up and shoot with it.

"It can't be disputed that the OM-3 (next to the OM-1 Mark II) offers the most advanced computational photography on the market, with the most versatile creative options and the most beautiful body this side of a Fujifilm camera. Like the PEN-F, this is another future classic."

The OM System OM-3 goes on sale February 27 with a price of $1,999 / £1,699 body only, or in a kit with the M.Zuiko 12-45mm f/4 Pro lens for $2,299/ £1,999 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

