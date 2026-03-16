Matata Xplore launches AI binoculars that can capture and identify in seconds - at a fraction of the cost of rivals!
Smart optics arrive: The Solvia AI binoculars make their UK debut
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A new generation of intelligent optics has arrived in the UK as Matata Xplore debuts its AI-powered binoculars at The Photography & Video Show.
The company’s Solvia ED 8x32 series binoculars are being showcased publicly for the first time to UK audiences at the event, marking the brand’s official entry into the UK and Ireland through exclusive distribution partner Swains.
For visitors attending the show, it will be an early opportunity to experience binoculars that blend traditional optics with modern digital technology and artificial intelligence.Article continues below
The launch follows a strong global debut of the Solvia platform, which first gained attention during a successful crowdfunding campaign back in 2025. The Kickstarter project raised more than £250,000 from over 1,000 backers, highlighting growing interest in smart outdoor observation tools that combine viewing, imaging, and AI-powered recognition.
With the UK launch now underway, Matata Xplore is positioning the Solvia range as a new category of optics aimed at birdwatchers, wildlife enthusiasts, outdoor explorers, and content creators.
At the core of the system is an 8x32 optical setup designed to deliver both traditional viewing performance and integrated digital capabilities. The binoculars feature ED glass elements, BAK4 high-refractive-index prisms, and fully multi-coated optics. At the same time, an 8-megapixel 1/2.7in CMOS image sensor allows users to capture photos and video directly through the binoculars. Electronic image stabilization and wide dynamic range support help maintain clarity when observing or recording subjects in challenging lighting conditions.
A Pro version of the binoculars will be available that offers the additional benefit of a GPS unit, which can record your precise location.
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What sets the Solvia binoculars apart is their integrated AI technology. The system includes AI-powered object recognition that can help identify wildlife in real time, alongside image enhancement features designed to improve captured footage.
A built-in 2.8-inch touchscreen allows users to adjust settings manually, view images instantly, and control shooting functions, while Wi-Fi connectivity links the binoculars to a companion app that expands functionality and enables firmware updates over the air.
The two versions of the binoculars will be available with the basic Solvia ED 8x32 Plus binoculars is priced at £429.99 (around $570) and offers the full optical and AI experience in a compact and versatile package designed for everyday outdoor use.
The Solvia ED 8x32 Pro, priced at £529.99 (around $700), includes the Solvia Field Kit, which adds the GPS positioning unit, a 4000mAh external battery pack, red and white illumination, an electronic compass, and a polarizing filter designed to reduce glare during observation.
In comparison, the first-ever AI binoculars, the Swarovski Optik AX Visio 10x32 cost significantly more at $5,499 / £3,695.
Visitors to The Photography & Video Show (which ends March 17) will be able to see the binoculars demonstrated in person and place pre-orders during the event. Deliveries are expected to begin in May 2026.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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