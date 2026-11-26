As we approach the festive season, instant cameras always make great gifts – and they're also perfect for all the family gatherings and good times that roll at this time of year.

And with this astonishing Black Friday camera deal, you can get an Instax for half the price of the ultra-popular Instax Mini 13 – and it even comes with a pack of film!

Right now at Walmart, you can grab the Instax Mini SE with a 10-shot pack of film for just $45. That's a saving of 43%!

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Save $33.44 Instax Mini SE + film: was $78.44 now $45 at Walmart The Instax Mini SE offers the same image quality as the Mini 13 but for half the price – and it even comes with a 10-shot pack of film! Take great quality instant photographs straight out of the box with this brilliant bundle.

The Instax Mini SE (review) is my favorite budget option in the expansive Instax range. The biggest difference between it and the pricier Mini 13 is that it features an exposure control around the lens, which you set depending on your lighting conditions (such as whether you're outside on a sunny day or shooting indoors).

While this does make it less automated than the Mini 13 (and thus, a little less straightforward for kids and anyone who forgets to set the dial and just wants to point and shoot), it also gives you more control over the exposure of your photographs.

I also prefer both the color options (blue, gray, lavender, pink and seafoam green) and the design of the Mini SE than the Mini 13. And honestly, for half the price, the image quality is essentially indistinguishable – so I'd rather buy two SEs and gift one of them. Not to mention that this bundle includes a pack of film!

If you're looking for the cheapest way to pick up an Instax camera, this deal is an absolute no-brainer.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

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Check out the best instant cameras from all brands (along with my Instax vs Polaroid guide) and don't forget to check what type of instant film you need!