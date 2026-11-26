Grand Theft Auto VI has taken over the entire planet right now – and as a photographer, it's been hard to put down my control pad and actually pick up my camera.

Well, that might be about to change – because renowned camera customization wizard, David at Little Road Camera, has mashed up these two obsessions with his latest creation.

David has worked his usual airbrush magic to pimp a Rewindpix – a screen-free digital camera that apes disposable cameras, featuring dozens of film-inspired presets along with an authentic film wind dial.

"I'm absolutely loving this new camera body," he wrote on his Instagram post unveiling the 'Rewindpix x GTA' design. "It has so much character, and really stands out as a canvas for customization.

"The first theme that came to mind? The recently released GTAVI, of course. Here’s my take on it."

The artist even busted out some new tricks for the collaboration.

"This time, I also experimented with gradient colours. I accidentally worked from dark to light instead of the other way around, so the result wasn’t quite what I had envisioned. I was hoping for something a little lighter and more vivid, but I’m still pretty happy with how it turned out."

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If the name and aesthetic seem familiar, it's probably because David is known for designs like his custom Gundam camera – along with my favorite, his Evangelion-themed Mndr35.

His cameras are available online for $200 apiece, though don't expect this GTA-themed design to appear on his website. Rockstar may play fast and loose with the law in its games, but it doesn't take kindly to people using its IP without permission in real life.

Still, if you really want more camera-themed Grand Theft Auto action, you can try hacking an $8,000 Hasselblad camera to run GTA VI…

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