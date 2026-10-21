These full-frame cameras are now up to 31% cheaper – here's a comparison of sensor, autofocus and more to help you choose
Switch camera systems for less! I've compared these full-frame mirrorless cameras – and they're now more affordable
Thinking about ditching your DSLR, switching camera systems, or upgrading to full-frame? These three mirrorless models deliver excellent price-to-performance value – and right now, you can save up to $500 at Adorama.
The Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX is now just $1797.99 – this new low price lets you save $400 from its original $2,197.99 price tag.
The Sony A7 IV Bundle is now just $1,998 – you save $500 off the bundle's RRP of $2,498. (The body alone is also $1,998...)
The Nikon Z5 Bundle is now just $996.95 – you save $450 off its previous $1,446.95 price. (The body alone is also $996.95...)
The S5 IIX features 6K 30p open gate shooting, 4:2:2 10-bit All-I, Apple ProRes / ProRes RAW output and 6.5 stops of IBIS. With 4K 60p streaming, weather sealing, and the possibility to create up to 96MP stills (via the high-res pixel shift mode), it balances pro video features without the cinema camera price.
Read our Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX review
The Sony A7 IV features a 33MP sensor, 4K 30p video (4K 60p with Super35 crop) and 10fps continuous shooting. It comes with Sony's famous and advanced phase detect AF, a fully articulating touchscreen and dual card slots (CFexpress Type A + SD) for versatile, reliable performance.
Read our Sony A7 IV review
The Nikon Z5 delivers key features such as weather sealing, 24.3MP resolution, and 4K video in a compact, portable body. It offers solid performance and versatility, making it a capable and attractive option for photographers seeking an entry-level full frame camera.
Read our Nikon Z5 review
Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX
Ideal for hybrid shooters, DSLR, and system switchers
If you've been shooting on an APS-C or DSLR camera before, the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX is a fantastic upgrade. It's notably smaller and lighter than many DSLRs.
So while the handling might feel a bit different at first, you'll quickly appreciate the more compact, less bulky design. There are not as many native lenses for the S5 IIX as for the Sony and Nikon lineups, but there are plenty of third-party options from the likes of Sigma (a founding member of the L-Mount).
And if you want to keep using your older glass, adapters (such as Canon EF to L-mount) are available.
Sony A7 IV
Best for DSLR and system switchers, as well as content creators
Switching to Sony means unlocking incredible mirrorless flexibility. The Sony E-mount system is the most mature on the market, with an extensive range of native lenses and strong third-party support from trusted brands like Tamron and Sigma.
The A7 IV shines with its real-time Eye AF detection and tracking options – features that make focusing faster and more accurate than many DSLR systems. So, if you're coming from a DSLR, this camera feels like a serious step up in autofocus and creative control.
Nikon Z5
Budget-conscious DSLR option, best for stills-focused shooters
If you are on a budget, the Nikon Z5 offers one of the most affordable ways into full-frame mirrorless with great image quality.
The body design will feel very familiar if you're upgrading from a Nikon DSLR and, thanks to the FTZ adapter, you can continue using your trusted Nikon F-mount lenses seamlessly.
And if the bundled lens doesn't suit your photography style, there are plenty of alternative lens bundles available on Adorama – many of which offer great savings too.
Comparison
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|
Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX
|
Sony A7 IV
|
Nikon Z5
|
Released
|
2023
|
2021
|
2020
|
Mount
|
L
|
E
|
Z
|
Sensor
|
24.2MP CMOS sensor without Low Pass Filter
|
33MP Exmor R CMOS
|
24.3MP CMOS sensor
|
Autofocus
|
779-pt Phase Hybrid AF
|
759-pt Hybrid Phase/ Contrast-Detect
|
273-pt Hybrid Phase/ Contrast AF
|
IBIS
|
5-axis, up to 6.5 stops
|
5-axis, up to 5.5 stops
|
5-axis, up to 5 stops
|
Burst rate
|
30fps (electronic shutter), 7 fps with AF-C (mechanical shutter)
|
10fps, up to 828 raw+JPEG (with CFexpress Type A card)
|
4.5fps
|
Video
|
6K (Full-sensor readout)/29.97/25/24/23.98p, 5.9K/29.97/25/24/23.98p, C4K/60/50/30/24p
|
4K 30p full width, 4K 60p Super35 crop
|
4K UHD, 30/25/24p
|
Card slots
|
2 x SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS-II
|
1x CFexpress Type A/SD UHS-II, 1x SD UHS-II
|
2x SD/SDHC/SDXC, UHS-II
|
Build quality
|
Weather-sealed magnesium alloy
|
Weather-sealed magnesium alloy
|
Weather-sealed magnesium alloy
|
Weight (card and battery included)
|
740g
|
658g
|
670g
Personally, I would lean toward the Sony A7 IV. Its autofocus performance is unmatched, as well as its lens options. The flexibility makes it a standout choice, especially if you're open to switching systems entirely.
That said, if you want to stick with your current brand and already own a lot of DSLR lenses, staying within the same ecosystem is a smart and budget-friendly way to jump into mirrorless photography.
Want to browse more mirrorless options? Here are the best mirrorless cameras, along with the best cameras for beginners.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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