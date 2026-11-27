Black Friday camera deals – A LIVE feed of all the latest and greatest photography deals as they drop!
Cameras, lenses, photography accessories – we're tracking the top Black Friday camera deals
Black Friday may have given way to Black November, but that hasn't slowed the savings down one bit.
The camera deals are amazingly going strong – and I'm here with the DCW team to keep you updated on all the best savings as soon as they appear. The big retailers like Amazon, B&H and Adorama have a habit of saving some compelling discounts for the weekend window before Cyber Monday hits, so there's plenty to keep us busy!
The Digital Camera World team focuses its efforts on cameras, lenses, and accessories we’ve tested ourselves, gear we actually rate, and savings that hold up under scrutiny. Whether it’s a major discount on a flagship body or a genuinely useful bundle for beginners, if it’s listed here, it’s because it’s worth your attention.
Where to find the best Black Friday deal
Amazon
Today's top Amazon deal - Great savings across loads of brands
Best lens deals - Save up to $200 off
Video camera gear deals - up to 15% savings
Best lighting deals - big savings across a huge range
Tops US retailers
Adorama: Save up to $800 on select cameras in holiday sale
Apple: Save on your old iPhone, iPad, or Mac via trade-in deals
B&H Photo Video: Deals up to $800 off in Holiday sale
Canon USA: Buy direct to save up to $300
DJI: Buy direct and save up to 20% across a selected range
Insta360: Buy direct for exclusive savings
Panasonic: Save up to $750 on select Lumix cameras
Editors top picks
Adobe Creative Cloud brings together more than 20 industry-leading creative apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro, giving photographers, filmmakers, and designers everything they need to edit, create, and bring their ideas to life.
Save $480.11 over the year - just $29.99 p/m
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The LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera is a fun, nostalgic building set that can be rebuilt into a classic video camera or retro television, making it a brilliant gift for photography fans and young creators.
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The Kodak Charmera is a wonderfully quirky, ultra-compact digital camera that combines retro charm with simple point-and-shoot fun, making it a fantastic little gift for anyone who loves nostalgic photography or wants a pocket-sized camera with plenty of personality!
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The Canon R100 is a compact mirrorless camera with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor and Dual Pixel AF (autofocus) for fast, accurate focus in stills. It shoots up to 6.5fps (frames per second), and records 4K video at 24p, though with a 1.55x crop and contrast AF. The kit includes the versatile 18-45mm lens, perfect for everyday use.
💲Price match:
B&H: $499 | Adorama: $499
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According to price trackers, this $200 discount puts the Canon EOS R50 V down to its lowest-ever price, plus Adorama is tossing in a few freebies. The Canon EOS R50 V takes Canon's popular entry-level mirrorless and gives it a makeover in a smaller body with better video. That does mean that there's no viewfinder, but the R50 V very much feels like a "baby Cinema EOS." Free Canon PD-E2 USB Power Adapter, worth $189.95
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The Kodak Pixpro FZ45 is an affordable, easy-to-use compact camera featuring a 16MP sensor, 4x optical zoom, and Full HD video recording, making it an excellent choice for beginners and casual photographers looking for a simple point-and-shoot camera without breaking the bank.
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The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a tiny gimbal camera designed for creators who want cinematic-looking footage without carrying a full camera setup. Its large 1-inch sensor, three-axis stabilisation, and 4K/120p recording combine to deliver impressively smooth, detailed video from a camera small enough to slip straight into your pocket.
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The OM System OM-3 brings modern digital imaging into a classic 35 mm film-style body, offering compact portability and impressive still-life detail for photographers who love precision and portability. $90 instant coupon discount.
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The Nikon Z6 III is a versatile full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers superb image quality, lightning-fast autofocus, and impressive 6K video recording - making it ideal for both photographers and hybrid creators. Free memory card, spare battery & software.
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The Canon EOS RP paired with the versatile RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens is a fantastic entry into full-frame mirrorless photography, combining a lightweight design, impressive image quality, and a flexible zoom range that's perfect for everything from portraits and landscapes to everyday photography.
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The DJI Osmo Action 6 Essential Combo is a fantastic choice for adventure seekers and content creators, packing stunning 8K video, a large 1/1.1-inch sensor, variable aperture, and impressive stabilization into a rugged, waterproof action camera that's ready for almost anything!
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The HOVERAir X1 is a clever, ultra-compact flying camera that can take off straight from your hand, automatically follow you, and capture impressive hands-free aerial footage, making it perfect for travel, adventures, and everyday content creation!
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The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 is one of my favorite action cameras, combining stunning 8K video, impressive low-light performance, and a versatile flip-up touchscreen in a compact, rugged design that's perfect for capturing everything from everyday adventures to professional-looking content.
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Live blog
I've always had a soft spot for Olympus cameras, and this fantastic Black Friday deal has certainly caught my attention!
Right now, you can pick up the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, complete with the 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens, for just $699.95 at Adorama, down from its usual $899.99. That's a rather impressive saving of $200.04 on a beautifully retro-inspired mirrorless camera that I think would make a fantastic Christmas gift for any budding photographer.
With its 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, five-axis in-body image stabilization, 4K video recording, and wonderfully compact design, there's an awful lot to love about this little camera. Whether you're looking to get into photography, want a lightweight camera for your travels, or simply appreciate classic camera styling, I genuinely think this ready-to-shoot kit represents exceptional value. And with Black Friday officially here, I certainly wouldn't hesitate to snap up this bargain!
If you're looking to make the jump to mirrorless photography this Black Friday without spending a small fortune, I've just spotted a fantastic deal at Amazon! The Canon EOS R100 with the RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens is now just $499, down from its usual $679.99.
That's a rather impressive saving of $180.99 on a complete, ready-to-shoot mirrorless camera kit, making it a fantastic Christmas gift for any budding photographer. And with Black Friday officially here, I certainly wouldn't hesitate to snap up this bargain!
Happy Black Friday, everybody!
I know software might not necessarily be at the forefront of everyone's minds this Black Friday, especially with so many incredible camera and lens deals flying around, but this phenomenal Adobe deal simply needs to be highlighted right away!
Adobe is offering a whopping 57% off its Creative Cloud Pro subscription for individuals, bringing the price down to just $29.99 a month for the first year. Better still, students can enjoy an incredible 77% discount, paying just $15.99 a month, while those looking to explore Adobe Firefly can save up to 60% on subscriptions for the first six months.
Running right through until December 6, I genuinely think this is one of the best software deals photographers, filmmakers, and creatives can take advantage of this Black Friday. After all, there's little point in spending a fortune on new camera gear if you haven't got the software to make the most of your images!
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