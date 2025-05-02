The Nikon Zf price PLUMMETS to just £1,455 at Amazon
The Nikon Zf camera might look retro-chic, but under the hood, it's a modern mirrorless powerhouse. And now you can get it for just £1,455!
The Nikon Zf has been perched at the top of my wishlist for months - and now, with the price dipping to just £1,455 on Amazon, resisting it feels like a test of character I’m not sure I’ll pass.
Even if you're already wedded to the firepower of a Z8 or Z9 - or sworn allegiance to the empires of Sony or Canon - the Zf has a magnetism that's hard to ignore. It channels the spirit of the FM2, arguably one of the most beautiful SLRs ever made, and wraps that nostalgia around a thoroughly modern mirrorless core. The result? A camera that doesn’t just look the part, but feels it too.
SAVE £693.01 at Amazon With retro looks inspired by the legendary Nikon FM2 and Nikon's cutting-edge mirrorless tech beneath the hood, the Zf delivers style and substance.
💰 Huge savings off RRP
✅ Nikon's best-looking mirrorless camera
❌ Not the best ergonomics
The Nikon Zf packs a 24.5MP full-frame sensor under its retro skin, immediately setting it apart from the crop-sensor throwbacks offered by Fujifilm and OM System. This isn't just about looking the part - it’s got the guts to match.
When our How To Editor, Mike Harris, got his hands on the Zf, he put it best: "
I was immediately struck by the authentic retro feel of its precision-milled brass mechanical dials on the top plate—solid, tactile, and designed to develop a unique patina over time."
But the Zf isn’t just a pretty face with good manners. It borrows the autofocus smarts from Nikon’s flagship Z9, locking onto subjects even in near pitch-black -10EV conditions. Add to that 8 stops of in-body stabilization (with the right glass), 4K 60p video, and the latest Expeed 7 processor, and you’ve got a vintage-styled camera that performs like a modern marvel.
