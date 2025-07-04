Looking for an early bargain? The Amazon Prime Day camera deals don't officially start until next week, but this saving has snuck out the back door!

Right now you can buy the waterproof, freezeproof, crushproof, shockproof and acid-proof Pentax WG-1000 for just £214 – that's its lowest price of the year!

Save £35.99 Pentax WG-1000: was £249.99 now £214 at Amazon Whether you want a camera to survive a weekend of extreme sports, or to survive a weekend with your kids, the WG-1000 is as rugged as they come. It's waterproof to 15m / 49ft and can even withstand acid! And its 27-108mm equivalent lens is versatile enough to snap whatever crazy adventure you're putting it through.

I own quite a few rugged waterproof cameras, but none of mine are anywhere near as tough as this one!

The Pentax WG-1000 (review) is going to be your perfect adventure buddy for taking photos in extreme conditions. Maybe it's white water rafting, maybe it's rock climbing, maybe it's surfing or sand duning – this camera can withstand it all.

It boasts IPX8, JIS Class 8 waterproofing, which means it can shoot down to 15m / 49ft for up to an hour. It's dustproof to IP6X, JIS Class 6, so debris just brushes right off. It's shockproof to falls of 2m / 6.5ft, so you don't need to worry about dropping it.

Coolest of all, though, is that the WG-1000 can also withstand chemicals such as ethanol, sodium hypochlorite and chlorine dioxide – though I won't ask why you'd be exposing it to those!

It's a capable camera, with a versatile 27-108mm zoom lens and a back-side illuminated 16MP sensor to harvest every drop of precious light when shooting underwater.

There are a couple of compromises – like many compacts, its 1/2.3-inch sensor doesn't produce the most detail in the world, and it doesn't shoot RAW images or 4K video.

But I don't think that matters; this is the ultimate burner camera that you can take anywhere to photograph anything – and at this super low price, you really can't go wrong. This is a great camera to keep in your glove compartment, in your climbing bag… heck, just clip it to your backpack and take it with you everywhere!

