The Nikon Z30 + 16-50mm kit lens has hit its lowest-ever price for Black Friday!
This cracking little camera comes with a cracking little lens and is available for a cracking low price!
Nikon's first 'videocentric' mirrorless, the Z30 is basically a Z50 sans the electronic viewfinder and with a vari-angle screen that flips out to the side and rotates to face the front, rather than the Z50's flip-down affair.
Usually sold as a kit with the Z 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 kit lens, it's been dropping in price over the years, but I think that this is the lowest price I've ever seen it – it's certainly a darn sight lower than the £959 it originally launched at!
A price check shows that the best price that a handful of competitor retailers can manage is £599, with many more selling it for £649 or even higher, so this £519 deal really is quite a bargain!
The Nikon Z30 is geared towards vlogging, but its small size also makes it a great compact camera alternative, if you can live without a viewfinder (there's still a large LCD screen on the rear). This price includes the 16-50mm lens, which normally sells for £329 on its own!
The Nikon Z 30 body itself is compact and lightweight (405g), featuring a deep, ergonomic grip for stable handheld shooting. Its design is creator-focused, highlighted by a vari-angle touchscreen monitor that flips out 180 degrees for selfies and vlogging, and a prominent red recording light/screen border that confirms recording is active. The camera captures high-quality video, including 4K UHD at 30p for up to 125 minutes of continuous recording, and Full HD at 120p for smooth slow-motion effects, utilizing the full width of its large 20.9MP DX-format CMOS sensor.
Performance is ensured by a fast, accurate autofocus system that includes Eye and Animal-Detection AF for both stills and video, keeping subjects sharp even when they move. The camera also boasts excellent low-light capability, shooting clean footage up to ISO 25,600 and stills up to ISO 51,200. Audio capture is supported by built-in stereo mics and an external microphone input. For streaming, the Z 30 can receive constant power via USB-C.
The 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is a retracting, ultra-compact "pancake" lens (135g) that covers a wide-angle to portrait range (24-75mm equivalent), perfect for everyday snapshots and close-up vlogging. It features in-lens Vibration Reduction (VR) for steadier shots and silent control rings for quiet adjustments, making the entire kit a powerful, adaptable, and travel-friendly creative tool.
