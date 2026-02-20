The 61MP Sony A7R IVA full-frame camera powerhouse drops to its lowest price EVER!

The Sony A7R IVA is one of the first mirrorless cameras to use next-gen sensor technology

If you've been thinking about upgrading to a full-frame mirrorless camera or switching systems, now's a great time to make the leap. Featuring one of the highest-resolution sensors, the Sony A7R IVA is now available for just £1,799.10 at Wex. With this offer, you save an incredible £1,400 on the 61-megapixel Alpha camera's regular retail price tag of £3,199 - thanks to a 10% Sony camera and lens promotion that is running this week .

Save £1,399.90 Sony A7R IVA: was £3,199 now £1,799.10 at Wex Photo Video Sony's mirrorless full-frame camera rivals medium format image quality, featuring a 61MP sensor. It captures full-width sensor readout and uses 6K oversampling to produce incredibly sharp 4K video. Use code SONYWEEK10 at checkout to get this price

If you're after a true powerhouse, this Sony A7R IVA offer is unbeatable. The A7R IVA delivers incredible resolution for both stunning photos and cinematic video – without the bulk or high price of a medium format system, making this deal even more tempting.

At the heart of the A7R IVA is a 61MP back-illuminated full-frame sensor that captures razor-sharp detail and performs beautifully even in low-light conditions. This next-gen sensor technology will make your images stand out with clarity and richness.

Want to push the detail even further? With Pixel Shift Multi Shooting, you can create jaw-dropping 240.8MP composite images – this means you get imagery with 19,008 x 12,672 pixels (!)

If you shoot fast genres like action or wildlife, the real-time Eye AF with 567 phase-detection points has your back. It tracks humans and animals across 74% of the frame, so you never miss a moment – whether you're creating photographic or videographic work.

Do note that the Sony A7R V has now been launched, with a bigger buffer and improved autofocus. Check out the full differences in our Sony A7R IV vs A7R V rundown.

