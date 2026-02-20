The 61MP Sony A7R IVA full-frame camera powerhouse drops to its lowest price EVER!
The Sony A7R IVA lets you create photos that rival medium format quality – now available for only £1,799.10
If you've been thinking about upgrading to a full-frame mirrorless camera or switching systems, now's a great time to make the leap. Featuring one of the highest-resolution sensors, the Sony A7R IVA is now available for just £1,799.10 at Wex. With this offer, you save an incredible £1,400 on the 61-megapixel Alpha camera's regular retail price tag of £3,199 - thanks to a 10% Sony camera and lens promotion that is running this week .
Sony's mirrorless full-frame camera rivals medium format image quality, featuring a 61MP sensor. It captures full-width sensor readout and uses 6K oversampling to produce incredibly sharp 4K video. Use code SONYWEEK10 at checkout to get this price
If you're after a true powerhouse, this Sony A7R IVA offer is unbeatable. The A7R IVA delivers incredible resolution for both stunning photos and cinematic video – without the bulk or high price of a medium format system, making this deal even more tempting.
At the heart of the A7R IVA is a 61MP back-illuminated full-frame sensor that captures razor-sharp detail and performs beautifully even in low-light conditions. This next-gen sensor technology will make your images stand out with clarity and richness.
Want to push the detail even further? With Pixel Shift Multi Shooting, you can create jaw-dropping 240.8MP composite images – this means you get imagery with 19,008 x 12,672 pixels (!)
If you shoot fast genres like action or wildlife, the real-time Eye AF with 567 phase-detection points has your back. It tracks humans and animals across 74% of the frame, so you never miss a moment – whether you're creating photographic or videographic work.
Do note that the Sony A7R V has now been launched, with a bigger buffer and improved autofocus. Check out the full differences in our Sony A7R IV vs A7R V rundown.
Check out our rundown of the highest-resolution cameras available today, and our pick of the best lenses for the Sony A7R IV.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
