Nikon's Z8 all-pro camera drops to its lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday
At £2,799, this is the best price we have ever seen for this professional full-frame mirrorless camera
The Black Friday camera deals are now in full flow, much earlier than ever before, and we have just spotted a fantastic deal on the Nikon Z8 pro-spec full-frame mirrorless camera. At £2,799 at Park Cameras, the Z8 is now £1,000 cheaper than it it was at launch - and now at its best-ever price.
This is an incredible deal on a superb camera that excels in both still photography and videography, regardless of the challenge. In fact, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this professional-grade full-frame mirrorless camera.
💰Lowest-ever price
✅ Best of the Nikon Z9 for less!
❌Not the greatest battery life
The Nikon Z8 boasts a generous 45.7MP full-frame resolution. Its stacked CMOS sensor delivers rapid readouts, rendering a mechanical shutter unnecessary – only an electronic one is present. This advancement allows for a remarkable shutter speed of up to 1/32,000 second, far exceeding other premium cameras that typically top out at 1/8,000 second.
For capturing fast-paced action, the camera supports up to 120fps continuous shooting speed, albeit at the cost of resolution, with stills dropping to 11MP at this peak burst rate. At 30fps, however, you can employ the full sensor capacity without missing any crucial moments, complete with autofocus and autoexposure engaged between frames.
Regarding video capabilities, the camera can record up to 8.3K 60p in 12-bit internally, supporting N-RAW and ProRes RAW HQ formats.
The only real drawback lies in its battery life, as the Z8 employs the same cell as Z7 bodies, providing approximately 275 shots per charge. However, the cost savings from this model afford you the opportunity to purchase not only an extra battery but also a standard zoom lens.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
