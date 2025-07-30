Cult classic camera, now on sale. Ricoh GR III gets rare price cut
Ricoh GR III compact camera is back in stock and discounted – snap it up for £906
The Ricoh GR III is back in stock and, for a limited time, it’s yours for just £906.95 – down from its usual price of £948.98. That’s a welcome saving of £42.03 on one of the most sought-after compact cameras in the world.
Considering how rarely this model sees a discount, let alone appears on shelves, it’s a deal that deserves your full attention.
SAVE £42.03 at Amazon on this APS-C compact camera that is particularly popular with street photographers.
This isn’t just any point-and-shoot. The GR III has built a near-cult following thanks to its sharp 28mm equivalent lens, large APS-C sensor, and stripped-back controls that give photographers exactly what they need – and nothing they don’t. It’s fast, sharp, discreet, and built for those who want to blend in while capturing life as it unfolds.
What makes the GR III so special is its balance of power and simplicity. It fits in your pocket, yet delivers images with a depth and clarity that rivals much bigger systems. Whether you're into street, travel, or documentary work, it's the kind of camera that becomes an extension of you – always ready, never in the way.
To see it in stock at all is a surprise. To see it with a discount is practically unheard of. This is a camera that disappears fast and rarely returns with any kind of markdown attached. If it’s been on your radar for a while, this is your signal to act before it vanishes again.
A saving like this might not sound huge at first glance, but with a camera this legendary, it’s not about slashing hundreds – it’s about getting in while you still can. The Ricoh GR III isn’t just a compact camera – it’s a modern classic.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.