Cult classic camera, now on sale. Ricoh GR III gets rare price cut

The Ricoh GR III is back in stock and, for a limited time, it’s yours for just £906.95 – down from its usual price of £948.98. That’s a welcome saving of £42.03 on one of the most sought-after compact cameras in the world.

Considering how rarely this model sees a discount, let alone appears on shelves, it’s a deal that deserves your full attention.

This isn’t just any point-and-shoot. The GR III has built a near-cult following thanks to its sharp 28mm equivalent lens, large APS-C sensor, and stripped-back controls that give photographers exactly what they need – and nothing they don’t. It’s fast, sharp, discreet, and built for those who want to blend in while capturing life as it unfolds.

What makes the GR III so special is its balance of power and simplicity. It fits in your pocket, yet delivers images with a depth and clarity that rivals much bigger systems. Whether you're into street, travel, or documentary work, it's the kind of camera that becomes an extension of you – always ready, never in the way.

To see it in stock at all is a surprise. To see it with a discount is practically unheard of. This is a camera that disappears fast and rarely returns with any kind of markdown attached. If it’s been on your radar for a while, this is your signal to act before it vanishes again.

A saving like this might not sound huge at first glance, but with a camera this legendary, it’s not about slashing hundreds – it’s about getting in while you still can. The Ricoh GR III isn’t just a compact camera – it’s a modern classic.