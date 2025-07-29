These camera glasses promise all-day POV streaming – offering a new era for content creators

There’s a new challenger in the world of tech eyewear, and it’s gunning straight for content creators.

Waves by Symphonic, billed as "all-day camera glasses for storytellers," is positioning itself as a camera-first alternative to Meta’s Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses, with a sharper focus on live streaming.

Unlike the Ray-Ban Metas, which combine voice assistants, phone notifications, and AI features with photo and video capture, Waves is built purely for hands-free POV recording and live streaming.

The glasses promise the ability to go live on any platform that supports RTMP, including Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, X, Instagram, and Facebook. Meta’s Ray-Ban Metas already stream directly to Instagram and Facebook, so Waves’ pitch is all about flexibility and all-day shooting.

The specs, while ambitious, still feel undefined - probably because they don't actually go on sale until next year. Waves states a 12MP sensor, 10-bit color with HDR, and a maximum resolution of 3K, with both 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios supported.

Creators will be able to record clips of up to 10 minutes, and a quick double-tap on the shutter will save the past 60 seconds of footage, ensuring spontaneous moments aren’t missed.

Battery life is estimated at 90 minutes per pack, but the company will offer hot-swappable batteries, enabling uninterrupted filming while charging spares.

Waves: The Ultimate POV Camera Glasses for Creators - YouTube Watch On

Above: A video trailer for the Waves glasses

Privacy, however, may be where Waves crashes into controversy. While Meta added a mandatory LED recording indicator to its Ray-Ban Metas to make filming clear to bystanders, Waves will let users toggle this light off entirely. This could raise concerns around covert recording, a problem the industry has been trying to avoid. And the vibe that the trailer gives off seems like the exclusion is an intentional choice.

The glasses will come in three stylish models, aiming to stand out as a piece of creative culture rather than just a gadget. Among these styles is a limited edition that is restricted to just 500 pairs.

But with an expected retail price of $300–$500, higher than the Ray-Ban Metas, and with phrases like "we are aiming for" peppered throughout its FAQ page, it’s clear that the hardware isn't yet fully production-ready.

Still, for streamers and creators who want to ditch chest rigs and GoPros for something less obtrusive, Waves is tapping into a real demand. Preorders are open now for $100 down payment, with full-price orders expected to go live in September, ahead of the glasses actually being shipped sometime next year.

