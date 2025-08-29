Nikon Z7 II mirrorless camera falls to new super-low price!
Full-frame powerhouse drops to £1,799
If you are on the hunt for a high-performance mirrorless camera, I've uncovered this incredible deal that could land you one of the best Nikon cameras while slashing a over £700 off the Nikon Z7 II at Park Cameras
SAVE £700 at Park Cameras. If you're looking for a high-resolution camera that is a brilliant all-rounder for stills and video applications, this full-frame Nikon is fantastic deal.
SAVE £850 at LCE If you're looking for a standard zoom to go with the camera, then this bundle with the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S is also a great buy.
With enhanced processing power, and expanded versatility, yet retaining its familiar design to the Nikon Z7, the Nikon Z7 II builds upon the strengths of its predecessor, elevating its capabilities to new heights. Boasting a formidable 45.7MP FX-format BSI CMOS sensor and dual EXPEED 6 image processors, this camera is tailored for photographers who obsess over capturing every intricate detail.
While many other Nikon cameras are currently on sale, I believe this one represents the pinnacle of Nikon's prosumer range at the moment and is priced to suit the budgets of many users who want a camera that has high megapixels, good video capabilities, and is a fantastic all-rounder for many photography genres.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.