Blink smartens up next-generation video doorbell

Blink – an Amazon-owned company – is known for its range of security cameras which are powered by disposable Lithium batteries that given them extra long lifetimes, but did you know it also produces a doorbell with the same tech? As of today that has been refreshed as the Blink Video Doorbell (2nd Generation).

The Blink Video Doorbell 2nd generation, in black, and the Sync Module 2. (Image credit: Blink)

The new Blink Video Doorbell (2nd generation) has a upgraded 150° head-to-toe field of view, presented in a 1:1 (square) aspect ratio. This means you can see visitors feet and heads – and any packages on the mat – in a single feed. There is integrated HD infra red for night view.

This compares to a more traditional 135-degree horizontal / 80-degree vertical view on the original Blink Video Doorbell.

The new version also features person detection, but only for users with the subscription. This opens the option of smart notifications, so users can only get alerts when a person is detected, as opposed to an animal or object.

Like other Blink devices, it needs to be paired with a Blink Sync Module in your home connected to your wi-fi. It can connect to up to ten Blink devices and, as you might imagine, as well as providing a bridging device to the app on your phone, will also help the system befriend any Amazon Alexa smart home devices you have too.

A Blink subscription plan opens up access to the cloud, where clips and recordings from blink devices – like the Outdoor Cam 4 – can be saved.

The new Video Doorbell 2nd generation is now available (shipping in mid-August in the UK) in a choice of black and white in the UK at £59.99, and is already available in the USA for $59.99. (Euro pricing is €64.99).

