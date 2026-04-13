I’ve been reading about new rumors of Lumix cameras that could be coming our way as Panasonic celebrates 25 years since releasing the first Lumix cameras, the compact DMC-LC5 and DMC-F7.

The rumors were reported by Mirrorless Rumors, which says that Chinese social media is buzzing with talk of several models to be released, with the majority of people leaning towards an S9 II, S5 III, and S1H II.

Apparently, there’s also been a strong feeling that the Micro Four Thirds (MFT) community is going to be treated to a GX9 II – an upgrade of Panasonic's classic rangefinder-style shooter – and a GH8 – an anticipated flagship, video-oriented camera.

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The Lumix S9 was only released in 2024, so I highly doubt the next installment in the S9 range is on the way (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Mirrorless Rumors didn’t mention which social media platforms have been popping off, and my own digging didn't turn up anything. However, I don’t think we need proof of these rumors, as Panasonic already hinted to cameras we could potentially see.

In a recent interview, Lumix creator and 4x3films founder, Matthew Dangyou, chatted with Panasonic USA's Sean Robinson. Robinson couldn't give details on future launches, but he mentioned that fans were asking for a possible successor to the S1H. Some have also speculated a potential refresh of the LX100 II premium compact camera, and even the chance of a GM5-style compact MFT camera.

The State of LUMIX — Updates, Direction, and What’s Next ft. Sean ( @PanasonicLumixVideo ) - YouTube Watch On

Now, Robinson didn't officially confirm any models for release this year, but the fact that fans are asking for an update to the SH1 says a lot. The S9 isn't terribly old as a 2024 launch, and it's a budget camera geared more as a step up from a point-and-shoot or smartphone. The S5 II is a little older, as a 2023 model.

My bet is that the Lumix S1 H is getting a refresh after more than six years on the market (Image credit: James Artaius)

I’m inclined to believe Robinson over the supposed Chinese social media rumor for obvious reasons, but also because I think these potential models tie into where Panasonic is currently headed: a focus on video.

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Not only would a refresh of the S1H make sense, considering it’s been close to seven years since its release, but Panasonic will also “showcase advanced video-production solutions" at NAB 2026. Panasonic is building a reputation for video performance and hybrid mirrorless, so it would make sense to refresh the cinema-focused SH1.

I’m not suggesting that an S1H II, a GX9 II, or a GH8, for that matter, will be announced at the show in Las Vegas later this month. But I think all signs point towards any Lumix models set to be released for the company’s 25th anniversary being geared towards video production and not stills.

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