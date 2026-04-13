Social media is rife with rumors of new Panasonic cameras. But as a camera expert, I think these Lumix 25th anniversary rumors smell fishy – this is what I think is coming instead
Rumors of new Lumix cameras for Panasonic's 25th anniversary are rife on Chinese social media, but the company already gave us hints about potential rigs
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I’ve been reading about new rumors of Lumix cameras that could be coming our way as Panasonic celebrates 25 years since releasing the first Lumix cameras, the compact DMC-LC5 and DMC-F7.
The rumors were reported by Mirrorless Rumors, which says that Chinese social media is buzzing with talk of several models to be released, with the majority of people leaning towards an S9 II, S5 III, and S1H II.
Apparently, there’s also been a strong feeling that the Micro Four Thirds (MFT) community is going to be treated to a GX9 II – an upgrade of Panasonic's classic rangefinder-style shooter – and a GH8 – an anticipated flagship, video-oriented camera.Article continues below
Mirrorless Rumors didn’t mention which social media platforms have been popping off, and my own digging didn't turn up anything. However, I don’t think we need proof of these rumors, as Panasonic already hinted to cameras we could potentially see.
In a recent interview, Lumix creator and 4x3films founder, Matthew Dangyou, chatted with Panasonic USA's Sean Robinson. Robinson couldn't give details on future launches, but he mentioned that fans were asking for a possible successor to the S1H. Some have also speculated a potential refresh of the LX100 II premium compact camera, and even the chance of a GM5-style compact MFT camera.
Now, Robinson didn't officially confirm any models for release this year, but the fact that fans are asking for an update to the SH1 says a lot. The S9 isn't terribly old as a 2024 launch, and it's a budget camera geared more as a step up from a point-and-shoot or smartphone. The S5 II is a little older, as a 2023 model.
I’m inclined to believe Robinson over the supposed Chinese social media rumor for obvious reasons, but also because I think these potential models tie into where Panasonic is currently headed: a focus on video.
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Not only would a refresh of the S1H make sense, considering it’s been close to seven years since its release, but Panasonic will also “showcase advanced video-production solutions" at NAB 2026. Panasonic is building a reputation for video performance and hybrid mirrorless, so it would make sense to refresh the cinema-focused SH1.
I’m not suggesting that an S1H II, a GX9 II, or a GH8, for that matter, will be announced at the show in Las Vegas later this month. But I think all signs point towards any Lumix models set to be released for the company’s 25th anniversary being geared towards video production and not stills.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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