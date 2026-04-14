Leica has created a global cultural dialogue with the "Chicago Edition 17" – a camera that's a tribute to the store building's 1917 origins

Leica connects photography and culture for decades – now its new flagship store and gallery in Chicago opens on April 30, with a special camera launch that celebrates culture on a national scale: the Leica Chicago Edition 17.

After releasing one of its most legendary camera designs to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first mass-produced 35mm camera – the Leica M11 "100 Years of Leica New York USA" – the Leica Chicago Edition 17 sits in the spotlight.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of Leica Galleries, Leica opens a year-round hub for its creative community in Chicago, highlighting the brand's historical and contemporary significance in photography.

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Leica lands in Chicago

Image 1 of 3 A first look at Leica's new cultural hub for photography & design in Chicago (Image credit: Leica) A first look at Leica's new cultural hub for photography & design in Chicago (Image credit: Leica) A first look at Leica's new cultural hub for photography & design in Chicago (Image credit: Leica)

Chicago is famous for architectural innovation and visual storytelling, and it is one of the most sought-after destinations, often described as a "photographer's dream" due to its historical significance and diversity.

In accordance with that, Leica brings its first flagship store and gallery to the Windy City at the Gold Coast. Located in a historic building with a listed Arts and Crafts-style façade on North Michigan Avenue in Chicago, the store spreads over two stories and 400 m².

The creative hub is a first-of-its-kind immersive concept – a celebration of photography as both craft and cultural record, standing as an inspiration for photographers.

Changing exhibitions are planned with the gallery opening with America Unposed by Leica photographer Craig Semetko. Creatives can expect hands-on workshops through the Leica Akademie, interactive camera experiences, and more… Like the limited Chicago Edition 17 camera.

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Leica "Chicago Edition 17"

The Leica Chicago Edition 17 is a special release to celebrate Leica's newest flagship at the Gold Coast (Image credit: Leica)

With the Chicago Edition 17, Leica is creating a global cultural dialogue, as this special camera is a tribute to the building's 1917 origins.

The limited edition will be available exclusively at the flagship store and is expected to sell out during the grand opening weekend.

For more information, visit the Leica Store website.

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