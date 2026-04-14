Leica launches special limited-edition "Chicago Edition 17" rangefinder camera, celebrating its first Illinois store – and it's expected to sell out in no time
First-of-its-kind store and creative hub opens in Chicago, connecting and inspiring creators, celebrating Leica's role in photography... all with a special camera launch
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Leica connects photography and culture for decades – now its new flagship store and gallery in Chicago opens on April 30, with a special camera launch that celebrates culture on a national scale: the Leica Chicago Edition 17.
After releasing one of its most legendary camera designs to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first mass-produced 35mm camera – the Leica M11 "100 Years of Leica New York USA" – the Leica Chicago Edition 17 sits in the spotlight.
As this year marks the 50th anniversary of Leica Galleries, Leica opens a year-round hub for its creative community in Chicago, highlighting the brand's historical and contemporary significance in photography.Article continues below
Leica lands in Chicago
Chicago is famous for architectural innovation and visual storytelling, and it is one of the most sought-after destinations, often described as a "photographer's dream" due to its historical significance and diversity.
In accordance with that, Leica brings its first flagship store and gallery to the Windy City at the Gold Coast. Located in a historic building with a listed Arts and Crafts-style façade on North Michigan Avenue in Chicago, the store spreads over two stories and 400 m².
The creative hub is a first-of-its-kind immersive concept – a celebration of photography as both craft and cultural record, standing as an inspiration for photographers.
Changing exhibitions are planned with the gallery opening with America Unposed by Leica photographer Craig Semetko. Creatives can expect hands-on workshops through the Leica Akademie, interactive camera experiences, and more… Like the limited Chicago Edition 17 camera.
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Leica "Chicago Edition 17"
With the Chicago Edition 17, Leica is creating a global cultural dialogue, as this special camera is a tribute to the building's 1917 origins.
The limited edition will be available exclusively at the flagship store and is expected to sell out during the grand opening weekend.
For more information, visit the Leica Store website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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