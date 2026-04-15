"90% has now become mirrorless," says Canon, the world's biggest seller of DSLR cameras

Canon may be leading the mirrorless shift – but it's also dominating the DSLR market. Here's why

Canon is the world's biggest and most successful DSLR manufacturer, but it hasn't launched a new DSLR since 2020. And yet, it continues to hold the lion's share of DSLR sales – despite the wider shift toward mirrorless systems.

Go Tokura, Executive Vice President and Head of Canon's Imaging Group, said in an interview with DPReview, "90% has now become mirrorless," referring to today's camera market.

So if mirrorless has taken over, why are DSLRs still hanging on – and why is Canon still winning?

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A shrinking market Canon still owns

CIPA numbers tell a clear story: mirrorless cameras dominate, while DSLR shipments continue to decline year after year.

Still, Canon shipped around 790,000 DSLR units – nearly 90% of the global DSLR market in 2024. In 2025, global DSLR shipments came to 690,911 – with Canon dominating with approx. 600,000-620,000 DSLRs.

By comparison, Nikon dropped from 440,000 units in 2021 to just 70,000 in 2024, while Pentax remains a niche player at around 10,000 units annually.

Despite the rise of mirrorless, many photographers aren't ready to move on – and Canon is benefiting from that 'hesitation'.

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The Canon EOS 2000D / Rebel T7 is the cheapest DSLR you can still buy new today (Image credit: Canon)

Canon's DSLR lineup is now more limited, but still includes models like the Canon EOS 2000D / Rebel T7 and Canon EOS 5D Mark IV.

Canon's continued success is likely driven by legacy investment and entry-level bundles, which remain attractive to beginners, students, and enthusiasts – one of the most affordable ways into photography.

There's a massive legacy audience out there – photographers with decades of EF-mount lenses, built-out kits, and little or no reason to switch systems.

Mirrorless reaches 90%

In the DPReview interview, Go Tokura pointed to just how far the shift has gone, stating that around "90% has now become mirrorless," referring to the interchangeable-lens market.

Shipments from Japan reached around 7 million units last year – marking modest growth of roughly 6% – and Canon expects this trend to continue rather than drop off suddenly.

The Canon EOS R10 is a popular mirrorless camera – regularly dominating Japanese best-seller charts (Image credit: James Artaius)

However, forecasts suggest that momentum is slowing. CIPA is predicting far slower growth in 2026 than in 2025, with mirrorless shipments expected to dip slightly by around 2.6%.

That slowdown feels like a natural progression. Mirrorless cameras are becoming increasingly expensive, while major technological leaps are less frequent – pushing more photographers toward the second-hand market.

And while DSLRs continue their gradual decline, their core audience isn't disappearing. Even in a market where around 90% has moved to mirrorless, shipping data suggests a loyal base remains – one that isn't in a hurry to give up the familiar DSLR experience.

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