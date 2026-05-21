It's small, full-frame, and affordable: this is why I still rate the Sony A7C as an everyday camera (and especially at this price)

The Sony A7C is trending and while I’m not a Sony shooter, it’s a camera I consider every now and again. The Sony A7C and its successor, the Sony A7C II are an odd pairing. I can’t remember the last time I saw one out and about, and yet, the A7C II is a mainstay of Japanese retailers’ camera charts. Just recently, my colleague, Kim, reported on Yodobashi Camera’s top 10 ranking for the latter half of January where the Sony A7C II hit second place.

Clearly, people are buying these cameras. Actually, a colleague of mine who works in another department has an A7C II, but that’s the only time I’ve seen one in the wild (I swear!). On paper, it’s not hard to see why the A7C II keeps doing the business in Japan, but it’s the older A7C that I find particularly eye-catching.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sony A7C vs Sony A7C II Model Sony A7C Sony A7C II Sensor 24MP full-frame CMOS 33MP full-frame CMOS Image processor BIONZ X BIONZ XR ISO range 100-51200 (exp 50-204800) 100-51200 (exp 50-204800) AF points 693 phase-detect AF points (93% coverage) 759 phase-detect AF points (94% coverage) Autofocus AI-based Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF (inc animals) AI processing unit, Subject Recognition, Real-Time Tracking, Breathing Compensation IBIS 5-axis (5 stops) 5-axis (7 stops) Burst shooting Up to 10fps (233+ JPEG, 115+ RAW) Up to 10fps (1000+ JPEG, 44 RAW) EVF 2.35m-dot OLED, 0.59x magnification 2.36m-dot OLED, 0.7x magnification Rear LCD 3-inch vari-angle, 921k-dot touchscreen 3-inch vari-angle, 1.037m-dot touchscreen Video 4K / 24p full width oversampled from 6K, 1.2x crop at 30p, S&Q up to 120fps 4K / 30p full width oversampled from 7K, 4K / 60p (Super 35mm crop), fullHD 120p, 10-bit 4:2:2 Storage 1x SD UHS II, USB Type-C, HDMI micro, MI interface, mic, headphone, Wi-fi, Bluetooth 1x SD UHS II, USB Type-C, HDMI micro, MI interface, mic, headphone, Wi-fi, Bluetooth Battery life NP-FZ100, 680 shots EVF, 740 shots LCD NP-FZ100, 530 shots EVF, 560 shots LCD Size and weight 124 x 71.1 x 59.7mm, 509g 124.0 x 71.1 x 63.4mm, 514g

When you pit the Sony A7C II against the A7C, the former wins outright almost across the board. It’s got a higher resolution full-frame sensor, a better image processor, better autofocus, and better video. However, if you’re purely looking for a small-ish full-frame stills-centric camera, I think the Sony A7C is a great shout.

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For starters, you can still find it new in the UK. At the time of writing, Park Cameras are selling it at the moment for just £1,049.

Best-ever price Sony A7C body: was £1,449 now £1,049 at Park Cameras The Sony a7C is ultra-compact content creators' camera with 4K/30p movies, wide ISO range 100-51200 and 24.2MP CMOS full-frame sensor with 5-axis stabilisation. This is the lowest price we have ever seen on this model

The Sony A7C II is aesthetically almost identical (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

This is highlighted when you consider the competition. First up is the Panasonic Lumix S9 – which is currently £799 at Amazon in a variety of colours. Now, I’m a fan of this little ‘compact’ full-frame camera, but if you don’t care about video, the Sony A7C boasts a much better grip and a viewfinder. On paper (and by price) the Lumix S9 is the better camera, but if you’re a viewfinder photographer, the Sony A7C is probably the next best thing (assuming you don’t have the budget for the Sony A7C II).

The Panasonic Lumix S9 might be the better camera, but it doesn’t have the A7C’s meaty grip and viewfinder (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Another contender is arguably the Fujifilm X-E5 - which you can get for £1,241.49 at Amazon. Now, don’t get me wrong, I’d dearly love an X-E5, but not only is it slightly more expensive than the Sony A7C, but it’s APS-C, and to some people, that really matters. I’d also point out that the Fujifilm X-E5 has a 40.2-MP sensor, and for everyday cameras, I prefer a smaller sensor in a bid to help prevent camera shake. To find out why, you need to know the reciprocal rule.

So there you have it, the Sony A7C and Sony A7C II, mighty popular cameras that I never seem to see out and about. But maybe that’s because they’re so portable! If you’re looking for an everyday full-frame, interchangeable-lens camera on a budget, the Sony A7C still gets a recommendation from me.

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