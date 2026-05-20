Where can I pre-order the Canon EOS R6V camera? Here's how to get your hands on the new 7K video flagship

I’ve cherry-picked the best retailers in the US and UK where you can pre-order the new Canon EOS R6 V, with B&H and Adorama currently listing the camera in the US, while Wex, and Park Cameras are among the UK retailers already showcasing Canon’s latest video-first full-frame mirrorless camera.

If you have been waiting for a serious Canon hybrid body that leans heavily into filmmaking, this is one to get your pre-order in for early.

Where to pre-order?

(Image credit: Chris George • Digital Camera World)

The Canon EOS R6 V is a very interesting move from Canon, as it becomes the first V-series mirrorless camera to feature a 32.5MP full-frame sensor. This is a camera designed for visual storytellers who need more than just great stills performance, bringing together strong image quality, video-focused ergonomics, and a compact, streamlined design that should make it a serious tool for solo creators, filmmakers, and professional productions alike.

What makes the EOS R6 V so appealing is that it takes the familiar strength of Canon’s R6 line and pushes it further into the world of video. With 7K RAW recording, Open Gate capture, 4K slow-motion options, Canon Log profiles, and an active cooling system, this is not simply a stills camera with video features added on. It feels like a purpose-built content creation camera for those who need dependable quality across commercial shoots, interviews, social-first productions, and more serious filmmaking work.

(Image credit: Chris George • Digital Camera World)

It is also reassuring to see Canon keep plenty of hybrid power inside the R6 V. The 32.5MP full-frame sensor gives photographers plenty of resolution to work with, while the electronic shutter can shoot at up to 40fps, making it much more versatile than its video-first positioning might suggest. For creators who shoot both stills and motion, that balance could make the EOS R6 V one of the most useful cameras in Canon’s current line-up.

Autofocus should be another major reason to buy this camera. Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system is designed to recognise and track people, animals, vehicles, and more, which is exactly what solo shooters and fast-moving creators need when they are working without a larger production team. Add in coordinated image stabilisation, Movie Digital IS, and multiple mounting options for horizontal and vertical shooting, and the EOS R6 V looks built for the way modern creators actually work.

(Image credit: Chris George • Digital Camera World)

For me, the Canon EOS R6 V looks like one of the most exciting Canon cameras to arrive this year because it understands where the market is heading. Creators want one camera that can shoot polished video, sharp stills, vertical content, slow motion, and professional-looking footage without needing a rig the size of a cinema setup.

If the EOS R6 V is already on your wishlist, I would place a pre-order now rather than risk missing out when stock starts landing.