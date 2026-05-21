These are the best cameras deals across Memorial Day I have seen so far
I hunt deals for a living, and I've hand-picked these amazing camera deals for the Memorial Day sale
I’ve been hunting across the internet for the very best Memorial Day camera deals, and there are some seriously impressive savings out there right now. From powerful full-frame mirrorless bodies to compact travel cameras, drones, lenses, and complete creator kits, this year’s sales are already delivering some of the strongest prices I’ve seen for months.
But as always, not every deal is worth your time. Some discounts look better than they really are, while others genuinely bring brilliant cameras and kit down to prices that are hard to ignore. That’s why I’ve done the digging for you and hand-picked the best of the bunch below, focusing on the deals I think offer real value.
Whether you are upgrading your main camera, buying your first serious setup, adding a drone to your kit bag, or simply looking for a great saving on photography essentials, these are the Memorial Day deals I’d be looking at first.
Memorial Day: Best camera deals
The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is a stylish, lightweight mirrorless camera that combines classic retro design with strong image quality, 5-axis stabilization and easy-to-use controls, making it a brilliant choice for travel, street photography and everyday shooting.
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The Panasonic Lumix S9 with the 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens is a compact full-frame mirrorless kit that combines stylish design, strong image quality, and creator-friendly video features, making it a brilliant everyday camera for travel, lifestyle, and content creation.
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The Nikon Z6 III is a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers flagship-style speed, excellent autofocus, and serious hybrid shooting performance for the money. Comes with free shoulder bag and Sandisk memory card.
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The Nikon Z8 is a professional full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers flagship-level speed, resolution and video performance in a smaller body, making it one of the most capable hybrid cameras you can buy.
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The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is a professional full-frame mirrorless camera that combines high-resolution image quality, fast autofocus, and powerful 8K video performance, making it a superb choice for photographers and filmmakers who need one camera to do it all.
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The Sony A9 III is a groundbreaking full-frame mirrorless camera built for speed, combining a global shutter sensor, blackout-free shooting, and incredible autofocus performance, making it a dream choice for sports, wildlife, and action photographers.
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The Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX is a powerful full-frame hybrid camera built for serious creators, offering excellent image quality, advanced video features, and strong stabilization in a compact, professional-looking body.
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Memorial Day: Best drone deals
The Skyrover X1 is a compact and creator-friendly 4K drone that combines smooth gimbal-stabilized video, vertical shooting, and intelligent flight features, making it a great choice for travel, social media, and everyday aerial footage.
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The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo Plus with RC 2 Remote Controller is a premium compact drone kit that combines superb 4K video, intelligent tracking, extended flight time, and a screen-equipped controller, making it an excellent choice for travel, creators, and serious aerial photography.
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The Antigravity A1 8K 360 Drone Infinity Bundle is an innovative aerial camera kit that combines immersive 360-degree capture, high-resolution 8K video, and a complete accessory package, making it an exciting choice for creators who want a more dynamic way to shoot from the sky.
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The HoverAir X1 PROMAX 8K is a compact self-flying pocket drone that captures high-resolution aerial footage with minimal effort, making it a brilliant choice for travel, action clips, and hands-free content creation.
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Memorial Day: Best lens deals
The Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 is an affordable and lightweight prime lens that delivers sharp images, attractive background blur, and strong low-light performance, making it a great everyday option for portraits, street photography, and general shooting.
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The Panasonic Lumix S 85mm f/1.8 is a sharp and lightweight full-frame portrait lens that delivers beautiful background blur, strong low-light performance, and natural-looking results for portraits, weddings, and everyday creative shooting.
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The Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM is a lightweight and affordable telephoto zoom that offers excellent reach, image stabilization, and fast autofocus, making it a great choice for wildlife, sport, and travel photography.
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The Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports is a serious super-telephoto zoom built for wildlife, sport, and action photographers, combining huge reach, a constant f/4 aperture, and professional-grade optical performance.
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The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is an incredibly versatile all-in-one superzoom lens that covers everything from wide-angle travel shots to distant wildlife, making it a brilliant choice for photographers who want maximum flexibility without changing lenses.
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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