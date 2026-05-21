These are the best cameras deals across Memorial Day I have seen so far

I’ve been hunting across the internet for the very best Memorial Day camera deals, and there are some seriously impressive savings out there right now. From powerful full-frame mirrorless bodies to compact travel cameras, drones, lenses, and complete creator kits, this year’s sales are already delivering some of the strongest prices I’ve seen for months.

But as always, not every deal is worth your time. Some discounts look better than they really are, while others genuinely bring brilliant cameras and kit down to prices that are hard to ignore. That’s why I’ve done the digging for you and hand-picked the best of the bunch below, focusing on the deals I think offer real value.

Whether you are upgrading your main camera, buying your first serious setup, adding a drone to your kit bag, or simply looking for a great saving on photography essentials, these are the Memorial Day deals I’d be looking at first.

Memorial Day: Best camera deals

Best for beginners Save $200 Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Adorama The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is a stylish, lightweight mirrorless camera that combines classic retro design with strong image quality, 5-axis stabilization and easy-to-use controls, making it a brilliant choice for travel, street photography and everyday shooting. Read more Read less ▼

Super popular Save $400 Panasonic Lumix S9 + 18-40mm lens: was $1,797.99 now $1,397.99 at BHPhoto The Panasonic Lumix S9 with the 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens is a compact full-frame mirrorless kit that combines stylish design, strong image quality, and creator-friendly video features, making it a brilliant everyday camera for travel, lifestyle, and content creation. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest-ever price Save $700 Nikon Z6 III basic bundle: was $2,696.95 now $1,996.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z6 III is a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers flagship-style speed, excellent autofocus, and serious hybrid shooting performance for the money. Comes with free shoulder bag and Sandisk memory card. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest-ever price Save $900 Nikon Z8: was $4,296.95 now $3,396.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z8 is a professional full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers flagship-level speed, resolution and video performance in a smaller body, making it one of the most capable hybrid cameras you can buy. Read more Read less ▼

Pro spec Save $500 Canon EOS R5 Mark II: was $4,399 now $3,899 at Adorama The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is a professional full-frame mirrorless camera that combines high-resolution image quality, fast autofocus, and powerful 8K video performance, making it a superb choice for photographers and filmmakers who need one camera to do it all. Read more Read less ▼

Speed demon Save $400 Sony A9 III: was $6,798 now $6,398 at BHPhoto The Sony A9 III is a groundbreaking full-frame mirrorless camera built for speed, combining a global shutter sensor, blackout-free shooting, and incredible autofocus performance, making it a dream choice for sports, wildlife, and action photographers. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX: was $2,197.99 now $1,897.99 at BHPhoto The Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX is a powerful full-frame hybrid camera built for serious creators, offering excellent image quality, advanced video features, and strong stabilization in a compact, professional-looking body. Read more Read less ▼

Memorial Day: Best drone deals

Great price Save 41% ($309) Skyrover X1 in Grey: was $758 now $449 at BHPhoto The Skyrover X1 is a compact and creator-friendly 4K drone that combines smooth gimbal-stabilized video, vertical shooting, and intelligent flight features, making it a great choice for travel, social media, and everyday aerial footage. Read more Read less ▼

First time on sale Save $400 Antigravity A1 8K 360 drone - Infinity Bundle: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Adorama The Antigravity A1 8K 360 Drone Infinity Bundle is an innovative aerial camera kit that combines immersive 360-degree capture, high-resolution 8K video, and a complete accessory package, making it an exciting choice for creators who want a more dynamic way to shoot from the sky. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 HoverAir X1 Promax 8K: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Adorama The HoverAir X1 PROMAX 8K is a compact self-flying pocket drone that captures high-resolution aerial footage with minimal effort, making it a brilliant choice for travel, action clips, and hands-free content creation. Read more Read less ▼

Memorial Day: Best lens deals

Save $50 Sony Sony FE 50mm f/1.8: was $248 now $198 at BHPhoto The Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 is an affordable and lightweight prime lens that delivers sharp images, attractive background blur, and strong low-light performance, making it a great everyday option for portraits, street photography, and general shooting. Read more Read less ▼