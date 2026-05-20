Save £50 on Road Angel's 4K front+rear dash cam combo
Get the fully-featured Road Angel Halo Play dash cam for its lowest-ever price
Road Angel is offering a handy discount on its Halo Play front+rear dash cam. It can now be had for £199.99 when purchased directly from the Road Angel website, down from its previous price of £249.99.
Read more: the best dash cams in 2026
The Halo Play features a 4K front camera that records at 30fps, plus a 1080p, 25fps rear camera. The front cam uses a Sony IMX335 image sensor, teamed with a HiSilicon Hi3516C processor which Road Angel says enables smooth, efficient recording, along with excellent image clarity. Low light recording is boosted by Halo HD Night Vision, as well as a large f/1.8 lens aperture. One particularly neat feature is the exclusive Halo Winter Mode, which incorporates a heating element into the camera to ensure the lens won't fog up in very cold temperatures.
As with many dash cams at this level, the Halo Play has a parking mode that's able to detect motion or impacts when you're away from your vehicle, with smart battery monitoring helping to prevent battery drain. An optional hardwire kit is required to enable parking monitoring.
The Halo Play's front camera sports a large 3.2-inch screen to display recorded footage, plus it should make light work of settings adjustment. There's also USB-C connectivity for easy video clip downloading to a smart device, or alternatively footage can be viewed and saved via the camera's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, which works in conjunction with the Halo Playback app. The app also allows you to share clips through WhatsApp, email or social media platforms, and you can even trim and edit selected videos directly within the app.
Additional features include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which provides functionality like customisable Lane Departure Warnings, Collision Alerts and Road Safety Suggestions. Hands-free voice control further enhances ease of use and safety. Built-in GPS can continuously log speed and location data, while the integrated G-Sensor automatically detects sudden movement or impacts and securely saves important recordings for later review.
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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