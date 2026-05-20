Lexar teams up with an unlikely partner for its latest portable storage products

Lexar has released special editions of three of its portable storage products. Created in partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the new Elite Legends Series of products reflects Lexar's status of official partner to the Argentine National Football Team. Consequently each product is finished in the same distinctive blue-and-white color scheme as the 2026 Argentinian national football strip. The tie-in is said to celebrate a "shared commitment to performance, resilience, and excellence under pressure".

The Elite Legends Series of special edition Lexar products is comprised of:

SL500 Portable SSD Elite Legends Series

(Image credit: Lexar)

This is a re-liveried version of Lexar's existing SL500 portable SSD. Consequently it's capable of the same rapid 2000MB/s max read and 1800MB/s peak write speeds, achieved via a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface. Lexar has managed to squeeze all this performance into a slim metal body just 7.8mm thick and 43g in weight. The SL500 is compatible with Windows, Mac and Android devices, and it can also be connected directly to an iPhone for use when shooting video, with native support for Apple Pro Res recording. Choose between 1TB or 2TB capacities, though right now only the former is available to buy, priced at $259.99.

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Air Portable SSD Elite Legends Series

(Image credit: Lexar)

The Air is Lexar's lightest, most travel-friendly portable SSD. It tips the scales at a barely believable 19g, and is also impressively compact, measuring 50.7mm x 70.7mm x 9.3mm. Yet despite the crash diet, Lexar has somehow made the Air tough enough to survive a 2-meter drop. Transfer speeds aren't going to break any records, as the Air is 'only' rated for speeds up to 390MB/s read and 400MB/s write, but who really cares when it's now available in the eye-catching Elite Legends Series livery? One capacity option is available - 512GB - costing $149.99.

Dual Drive D500 Elite Legends Series

(Image credit: Lexar)

The third and final device in the new Elite Legends Series is a USB flash drive, rather than a portable SSD like the other two devices in the range. Again, it's a re-skin rather than a technically new product, this time being based on the existing Jump Drive Dual Drive D500. The signature feature of the Dual Drive D500 is its USB-A and USB-C connectors, positioned at each end of the drive, with a reversible cover able to rotate to protect the connector not currently in use. Expect transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s, and when used in conjunction with the Lexar App, the drive will automatically back up mobile photos, videos, and even iPhone Live Photos. Currently only a 128GB capacity priced at $54.99 is available in Elite Legends Series spec, though the regular Dual Drive D500 can also be had in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options.