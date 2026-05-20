Philips just unveiled the most interesting monitor I've seen this year

Here's something you don't see very often: a double-sided monitor! The new Philips 24B2D5300 is equipped with two 23.8” IPS LCD panels (placed back-to-back), each displaying at Full HD resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Philips)

Though positioned as a business monitor, with obvious use cases being point of sale or front desk applications, the display could also work well for professional photographers shooting tethered, allowing clients to easily review images from their position on set, without needing to physically move to the photographer's location.

(Image credit: Philips)

The 24B2D5300 allows you to display two separate video feeds on each screen in SmartView mode, or alternatively the display can be configured in DualView mode, whereby the rear screen can mirror or extend the primary display. Applications and sensitive information can be set to only be visible on one side of the monitor, with the other side reserved for customer-facing information. It's also possible for two people to work simultaneously on either screen, while the 180-degree swivel base makes it easy to collaborate between two users.

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(Image credit: Philips)

The monitor is also USB-C compatible, ensuring stress-free connectivity with compatible computers. Two USB-C ports are provided so each display can function as an independent monitor, enabling the 24B2D5300 to be used in place of two standalone monitors. Each USB-C connection can output up to 65W to power a connected laptop, plus there are dual HDMI ports if you want to simultaneously connect two computers that don't support USB-C.

The Philips 24B2D5300 dual-sided monitor will be available to buy in June 2026, priced at £359.99. Pricing in other regions has yet to be announced.