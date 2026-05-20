This retro Olympus mirrorless camera is a a brilliant beginner buy and now it's just $599 in Adorama’s Memorial Day sale

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV has dropped to just $599.99 in the Adorama Memorial Day sale, down from its regular price of $799.99.

That means you are saving a cool $200 on one of the most charming, compact, and capable mirrorless cameras around, and if you have been looking for an affordable camera that still feels genuinely enjoyable to use, this is a very tempting deal.

I have always had a soft spot for cameras like the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, because it offers that classic retro-inspired design while still packing in the kind of modern features that make everyday shooting easy. It is small, lightweight, and beautifully styled, but more importantly, it is the sort of camera you will actually want to pick up and take with you.

At the heart of the E-M10 Mark IV is a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, which gives you more than enough resolution for travel, street photography, family images, and general everyday shooting. It also has 5-axis in-body image stabilization, which is a real bonus at this price, helping you keep shots sharper when shooting handheld or in lower light.

This is also a great camera for anyone moving up from a smartphone. The controls are approachable, the body is compact, and the huge Micro Four Thirds lens system means there is plenty of room to grow once you start getting more creative. Add in 4K video, a tilting touchscreen, and a stylish body, and you have a camera that feels far more serious than its sale price suggests.

What makes this deal particularly appealing is that cameras at this price can often feel stripped back or uninspiring, but the E-M10 Mark IV still has personality. It looks great, shoots well, and is small enough to carry all day without becoming a burden, which is exactly what you want from a travel or everyday camera.

At $599.99, this Memorial Day deal at Adorama makes the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV a seriously strong buy for beginners, enthusiasts, or anyone who wants a lightweight mirrorless camera with plenty of creative potential.

With $200 off, I would not wait too long if this has been on your wishlist, as deals like this have a habit of disappearing fast.