I’m seriously considering this DJI drone for just £125! What have I got to lose?

DJI’s lightest and cheapest drone, just got a whole lot cheaper. Right now, you can pick it up for just £125 at Amazon UK. That’s a healthy £44 off the already very reasonable RRP of £169.

Sure, if you’re a seasoned drone content creator, the DJI Neo’s entry-level spec list won’t be for you. But if you’re a drone novice, who simply wants to earn your wings, it’s definitely worth considering at this price.

After all, beginners are much more likely to crash or lose their drones. If you opt for something like a DJI Mini Pro 5 or a DJI Mavic 4 Pro, off the bat, then you’re playing with fire – and insurance is a must in my mind!

Beginner buy Save £44 DJI NEO : was £169 now £125 at Amazon DJI’s cheapest and lightest drone shoots 4K video, 12MP JPEG stills, and boasts a wide range of control options. It can also track subjects, take off/land in the palm of your hand, and even has propeller blades, helping to protect vulnerable propellers.

Fear of crashing isn’t the only reason to invest in an entry-level drone. You’ll find no shortage of drones on the used market that have hardly been touched, and that’s because it’s not uncommon for people to buy a drone, fly it once or twice, and then retire it under the bed and forget about it.

At £125, this Neo deal will allow you to sample the hobby without having to worry too much about the outlay. Plus, it’s so small, even if you soon decide to upgrade, I can still see it being a useful device for trips where you’re travelling light.

So, what do you get for your money? Well, the DJI Neo (now succeeded by the Neo 2) is still DJI’s lightest drone at just 135g.

On its 1/2-inch sensor it can capture stabilised 4K / 30p, full HD / 60p, and 12-MP JPEG photos. You can also control it using a wide range of control systems, including just with your smartphone – without the necessity of a compatible DJI controller. It also features palm take-off and landing, as well as subject tracking and a range of QuickShots automated camera movements.