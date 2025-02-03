Grab a £210 DISCOUNT on the XF50mm f/2 or XF23mm f/2 when you purchase a Fujifilm X-T50
Grab the XF50mm f/2 or XF23mm f/2 at a 50% discount when you order a Fujifilm X-T50
Fujifilm fans take note—Park Cameras is offering an incredible deal on the Fujifilm X-T50. When you purchase the camera, you can save £210 on either the Fujifilm XF50mm f/2 or Fujifilm XF23mm f/2 lens, making this an unbeatable offer for anyone looking to upgrade their kit.
Fujifilm X-T50 + XF50mm f/2 OR XF23mm f/2
Save £210 at Park Cameras. When purchasing a Fujifim X-T50 you can save 50% on either the Fujifilm XF50mm f/2 or Fujifilm XF23mm f/2 at the check out making this a great deal for those looking for a compact setup.
The XF50mm f/2 R WR and XF23mm f/2 R WR are both part of Fujifilm’s premium weather-resistant lens lineup, known for their fast autofocus, sharp optics, and compact designs. Normally, these lenses retail at a higher price of £415 EACH, but with this discount, you can add one to your setup at a significantly reduced cost—perfect for photographers looking to maximize value.
If you’ve been eyeing the X-T50, this deal at Park Cameras makes it even more compelling. A £210 discount on a high-quality Fujifilm lens is not something to overlook, especially when combined with a feature-packed, IBIS-equipped camera like the X-T50.
Whether you're an enthusiast, a professional looking for a second body, or a travel shooter in need of a compact powerhouse, this bundle offers fantastic value.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
