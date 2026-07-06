This constant-aperture 400mm zoom lens breaks new ground in Japan's lens rankings

Sony's new FE 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS has made an immediate impact, shooting straight to the top of Japan's best-selling lens rankings just weeks after launch.

According to sales data from retailer Yodobashi, Sony's latest telephoto lens (available for $4,298 / £4,399) claimed the No.1 position during the first half of June – an impressive debut for what Sony says is the world's first full-frame mirrorless zoom lens to offer a constant f/4.5 aperture.

Photographers were eager to get their hands on the new optic, which replaces Sony's long-running FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS with a brighter aperture, faster AF (autofocus), and an internal zoom design. While Sony celebrates, the question is: what happened to last month's No.1, the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II?

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Success for Sony's top-tier lens lineup

£1,899 The Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II launched on May 2022, available for $2,448 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Alongside the debut of the FE 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS at No.1, Sony demonstrated the strength of its premium G Master lineup by placing four lenses in Yodobashi's latest Top 10.

The Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II claimed second place, followed by the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II in third, while the Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 GM secured seventh.

No other manufacturer matched Sony's representation in the rankings, highlighting the continued demand for its high-end E-mount lenses among photographers in Japan.

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Premium glass: the fastest zoom for medium format

£4,099 The Hasselblad XCD 35-100E is a premium optic for Hasselblad's medium format cameras, priced at $4,599 (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Hasselblad XCD 35-100E secured fourth place, continuing a strong run that has seen it regularly feature among Japan's best-selling lenses throughout 2026.

Designed for the Hasselblad X, the XCD 35-100E remains the fastest zoom lens currently available for a medium-format camera, with a maximum aperture of f/1.8 at the wide end.

This premium optic can effectively replace seven high-end prime lenses worth over US$20,000, making it one of the most versatile workhorse lenses in professional photography

Where did Nikon's champion zoom go?

£2,999 Last ranking's champion: the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II, available for $3,196.95 (Image credit: Future)

Claiming the top spot after its release, the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II has dropped out og Yodobashi's Top 10 entirely.

The rapid fall shows how competitive Japan's lens market can be. Newly launched optics often win from a surge of pre-orders and early demand, getting them to the top of the sales charts before interest naturally levels off.

Whether Sony's new FE 100-400mm f/4.5 GM OSS can maintain its momentum remains to be seen.

Its groundbreaking constant f/4.5 aperture gives it a unique selling point, but future rankings will reveal whether its early success reflects sustained demand or typical post-launch excitement.