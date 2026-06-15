Did you know that Sony owns the biggest share of Tamron? Well, maybe not for much longer…

Some people might not be aware that Tamron's largest shareholder is Sony. Which, in a very roundabout way, kinda means that Sony makes lenses for rivals like Canon and Nikon. However, that could be about to change thanks to "a massive capital upheaval, perhaps the largest since the company's founding".

For years Sony has owned the biggest share in Tamron, enjoying a 15.35% slice of the company as of December. But according to a report by Digital Camera Life, the second-largest shareholder – activist hedge fund investor Effissimo Capital Management – could might have muscled its way to a majority interest.

As of December, Effissimo owned 10.76% of Tamron. However, as of April, the group has increased its ownership stake to 17.38%. So unless the electronics giant likewise bought a bigger stake in Tamron, Effissimo now owns 29,691,800 shares compared to Sony's 25,038,000.

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Who is Effissimo Capital Management?

(Image credit: Effissimo Capital Management)

Effissimo is a Singapore-based hedge fund investment firm that has made a name for itself by strategically buying into Japanese manufacturers such as Nissan and Toshiba, the latter leading to a buyout that privatized the company.

Described by the Financial Times as "a secretive fund run by Japanese managers," Effissimo is "known for its high-profile campaigns against some of the biggest names in corporate Japan".

Often acting in the background, Star Magnolia Capital notes that "Effissimo quietly built large, economically decisive stakes in target companies and then pushed for change through behind-the-scenes engagement".

All of which suggests that its controlling interest in Tamron is not a benign investment but may signal an intention to modify the direction of the company.

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What does Effissimo's move mean for Tamron (and Sony)?

So what does this all mean? Digital Camera Life has some interesting insights.

The outlet clarifies that Tamron may not necessarily welcome Effissimo's aggressive purchasing of shares, but may be using its presence "as a legitimate 'justification' for management reform" following the 2023 scandal that saw former president and CEO, Shiro Ajisaka, depart Tamron over misappropriation of company funds.

"Does Tamron want to be free from Sony? The answer is 'no.' Sony will continue to be Tamron's most important 'guardian angel' and 'biggest business partner.' There is virtually no reason for Tamron to want to separate from Sony.

Sony's firm hold of 15.35% of the shares acts as a safety valve (a white knight-like role) that prevents the company from being taken over by another company."

It posits that Tamron's recent announcement that it plans to launch more than 10 lenses per year "might be a positive response (or defense) to the pressure from these funds (demands to increase corporate value instead of letting cash sit idle)."

As such, it could actually be a positive move for all concerned – specifically in terms of accelerating the push into the Canon RF lens ecosystem.

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