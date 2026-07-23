New “Made in Vietnam” Nikon lens surfaces, have Trump tariffs forced production to shift from China?

While a few high-end Nikon Z lenses are still made in Japan, the ‘Big N’ famously shifted Nikon camera production to Thailand back in 2020, with lens production now split between Japan, China, and more recently, Vietnam. As far as I was aware, only the Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 is produced in Vietnam, but according to Nikon Rumors, it appears to have been joined by the Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8.

The rumor website was tipped off by the proprietor of another website called Photosynthesis, which is dedicated to cataloguing Nikon lenses. Although not confirmed by Nikon, an image of the Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8 clearly showing ‘Made in Vietnam’ on the underside of the barrel adds credence to the claim and you have to wonder if other optics could follow.

The Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 is the only Nikon lens I am aware of being officially made in Vietnam at the time of writing (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Nikon Rumors points towards new US tariffs as being the likely catalyst for the decision, surmising “moving manufacturing from China to Vietnam incurred additional expenses (...) which will be reflected in pricing.” As a Nikon photographer myself, it’s certainly nice to know where the company’s products are produced, but as far as I’m concerned it’s business as usual.

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Sure, potential price rises are always going to be a concern, but that’s not a Nikon-specific problem. We know that both component scarcity and costs, along with a challenging economic climate and higher cost of living, are affecting consumer electronic prices across the board. Nikon also has an established presence in Vietnam, so it's not like it's starting from scratch.

Plenty of imaging goods are produced in Vietnam. Canon, Tamron, and Ricoh all have Vietnamese factories, and I can’t see there being any noticeable differences in quality from Nikon lenses produced in China, after all, the Nikon Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 was awarded 4.5 stars on test. I’ll be interested to see if more ‘Made in Vietnam’ Z lenses appear and will, of course, update you if Nikon makes an official announcement.

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