Want a cheap and compact ‘holy trinity’ lens for Sony cameras? New LK Samyang/Rokinon AF 60-180mm f/2.8 FE is the final piece of the puzzle

If you’re a Sony photographer who’s in the market for a fast telephoto zoom, but don’t want to pay ‘trinity’ G Master prices then the newly announced LK Samyang AF 60-180mm f/2.8 FE (distributed under the Rokinon brand in the USA) will surely tickle your fancy. This affordable alternative to the more traditional 70-200mm f/2.8 has been co-engineered with historic German optical company Schneider Kreuznach.

It’s priced at just $TBA / £899 / AU$TBA making it significantly cheaper than the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II, while also being much lighter. The Samyang AF 60-180mm f/2.8 FE weighs just 730g, which isn’t far off the weight of the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II.

(Image credit: Samyang)

Short telephoto zooms are a great alternative to a macro lens if you don’t require true 1:1 macro. The Samyang AF 60-180mm f/2.8 FE boasts an impressive minimum-focus distance of 0.35m at the wide end and a maximum magnification of 0.26x. Close-up photography should also benefit from Samyang’s Floating Focus System, which is said to minimize optical degradation at varying focusing distances in a bid to deliver reliable results throughout the frame.

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The lens features a nine-bladed aperture and comprises 17 elements in 14 groups, which includes one high refractive, seven extra-low dispersion and two aspherical elements, combining to reduce aberrations and deliver sharper, clearer imagery.

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The lens features a linear stepper motor (STM) which is said to deliver autofocus that is fast, precise and quiet for both stills and video applications. As far as physical onboard controls, the barrel features an AF/MF switch, a focusing ring, a zoom lock and a USB-C port for firmware updates.

Filters are accommodated via a 77mm thread, while weather sealing is present at critical junctures to help protect the lens’s internals against water and dust penetration. Samyang specifically states “light rain”, as always, no lens is impregnable, but weather sealing is always a boon for peace of mind.

When it comes to the lens’s build, Samyang has rather cryptically referred to a high-strength, lightweight material that was newly developed in house and is said to provide a “solid yet lightweight structure for reliable use in various shooting conditions.” The Samyang AF 60-180mm f/2.8 FE joins the existing 14-24mm f/2.8 and 24-60mm f/2.8 to complete a budget ‘holy trinity’ for Sony photographers.

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