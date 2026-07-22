Sony has officially unveiled the FX5, the latest in its line of compact full-frame Cinema Line cameras. And while it may look a lot like an FX3, Sony is very keen that you do not call it an FX3 II, with the FX5 designed to sit between the FX3 (which is staying in the lineup) and the FX6.

The Sony FX5 is being aimed at a more professional crowd than the more creator-friendly FX3, with the company suggesting that it will suit anyone looking for a compact B or C camera that can run more comfortably alongside models such as the Burano or Venice 2.

At the center of the FX5 is a newly developed 16.6MP full-frame Exmor RS back-illuminated fully stacked CMOS sensor, paired with Sony’s latest Bionz XR2 processor with its integrated AI unit (which we’ve seen in recent Alpha cameras including the Sony A7 V and A7R VI).

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With this sensor-processor combo, Sony claims up to 15 stops of latitude, faster sensor readout, improved low-light autofocus and more advanced subject recognition, with the FX5 supporting all subjects including humans, animals, birds and vehicles.

However, the big headline feature is 5K 60p open gate video using the full 3:2 sensor area, and up to 120p via a future firmware update. 120p frame rate is monstrous and eclipses what has been seen before on cameras in its class. The Canon EOS C50 maxes out at 30p in open gate (although it is 7.1K), while the more consumer-focused Lumix S1II manages 60p in 5.1K open gate.

Open gate is a feature that not everyone needs, but for those who do it is invaluable – particularly useful for anamorphic shooting, vertical crops and reframing footage while maintaining more of the image area. Sony’s 5K resolution should offer a good balance between cropping flexibility and file sizes – although maybe not at 120p!

For super slow-motion. It can also record 16:9 4K with no crop up to 120p, or FHD 16:9 with no crop up to 240p. And with a future update, the FX5 will be able to shoot cropped (76.9%) 16:9 4K up to a whopping 240p.

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The FX5 can also record 16-bit X-OCN RAW internally, something previously only possible with larger and more expensive Sony cinema cameras.

Alongside X-OCN LT, Sony has created more compressed C1 and C2 options intended to make RAW recording less punishing on storage (much appreciated, amid the current memory crisis), claiming that this doesn’t compromise footage and enables full grading flexibility.

However, there is a very important asterisk attached to some of these most exciting specifications: at launch, the FX5 will only record 5K open gate in X-OCN (RAW) at up to 60p. The promised headline features of 5K 120p open gate and cropped 4K 240p modes are due to arrive later, through a version 2 firmware update scheduled for August 2027.

This will also unlock open gate recording in XAVC up to 60p, although from what I have seen, there appears to be no open gate XAVC 120p in Sony’s plans.

Sony is hardly alone in selling cameras partly on future firmware, but it is still worth knowing which features will actually be inside the box on day one – and what the future holds. As well as whether it is worth waiting up to a year for promised functions. We will see a lot of rivals release new models between now and then.

In other specs, the FX5 offers three-base ISO (which, it is keen to clarify, is distinct from triple-base ISO) settings of 800, 4000 and 12800, as well as a dual-gain mode designed to reduce noise in darker areas. That dual-gain mode comes with several restrictions, though, including limits on resolution and frame rate.

Physically, the camera remains close to the FX3, weighing around 750g and measuring approximately 132.3 x 79 x 86.95mm. However, existing FX3 cages will not fit because the mounting points have moved, which accessory makers will no doubt consider excellent news.

There is also a larger 3.5-inch, 16:9, 4-axis display, Sony’s CineAlta-style interface with its renowned "Big 6" menu, and built-in monitoring tools including false color, waveform, vectorscope, focus map, histogram, zebras and peaking.

Dual CFexpress Type A slots also support SD cards, while the new NP-SA100 battery is rated for around 170 minutes of continuous 5K recording.

Sony is also launching a trio of new accessories, although completing the FX5 setup will not be cheap. The new XLR handle adds 96kHz, 32-bit float audio recording and costs £780 / €900 (international pricing to follow), while a removable, 90° tilting, 7.07-million-dot OLED viewfinder costs another £650 / €750.

Crucially, you will not be able to mount the XLR handle and viewfinder at the same time, due to their positioning on the top plate, although Sony suggests that a third-party solution might be coming at IBC.

There is also a £90 / €100 timecode cable for synchronizing the FX5 with other cameras on multicamera productions. Together they make the camera considerably more flexible, but anyone planning to buy the body, handle and EVF should prepare for the starting price to skyrocket remarkably quickly.

The Sony FX5 alone will cost £4,700 / €5,600 body-only, or £5,200 / €6,000 if bought with the new XLR handle. Preorders are open now, with in-store availability scheduled for August 2026.

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