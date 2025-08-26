Laowa brings its incredible fisheye zoom to Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad medium-format camera users
An all-in-one circular fisheye and full-field fisheye effects - but the medium format mirrorless versions have forced Laowa to make compromises
Laowa has just announced that it is producing versions of its 8–15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye for Fujifilm and Hasselblad medium format camera users.
The Laowa 8–15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye was released back in June for Canon RF, L-mount, Nikon Z, Sony E – but this remarkable super-wide lens will now additionally be available in Fuji GFX and Hasselblad XCD mounts.
The interesting thing about this manual-focus lens is that its zoom allows you to have both a circular fisheye and a full-field fisheye in the same lens.
Unfortunately, however, the lens still only offers a full-frame image circle, so that the medium format image will need to be cropped at the editing stage.
The photo lens is constructed from 13 elements in 9 groups with 9 aperture blades, creating an optic that weighs about 22.9oz / 650g. It has a closest focusing distance of 0.16m (6.3in), offering a maximum magnification of 0.23x.
The new versions of the lens go on sale immediately for $699.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
