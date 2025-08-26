Laowa brings its incredible fisheye zoom to Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad medium-format camera users

Laowa has just announced that it is producing versions of its 8–15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye for Fujifilm and Hasselblad medium format camera users.

The Laowa 8–15mm f/2.8 FF Zoom Fisheye was released back in June for Canon RF, L-mount, Nikon Z, Sony E – but this remarkable super-wide lens will now additionally be available in Fuji GFX and Hasselblad XCD mounts.

The interesting thing about this manual-focus lens is that its zoom allows you to have both a circular fisheye and a full-field fisheye in the same lens.

Unfortunately, however, the lens still only offers a full-frame image circle, so that the medium format image will need to be cropped at the editing stage.

Sample image X-Pan panoramic shot with the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 Zoom Fisheye on a Fujifilm GF50R. (Image credit: Laowa)

Circular fisheye image shot with the Laowa 8-15mm f/2.8 Zoom Fisheye on Hasselblad X2D 100C (Image credit: Laowa)

The photo lens is constructed from 13 elements in 9 groups with 9 aperture blades, creating an optic that weighs about 22.9oz / 650g. It has a closest focusing distance of 0.16m (6.3in), offering a maximum magnification of 0.23x.

The new versions of the lens go on sale immediately for $699.

