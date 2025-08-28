AstrHori says its newest lens helps photographers “break free from the rectangle.” The AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 is a circular fisheye lens that comes in four full-frame mounts and retails for $299 (about £221 / AU$458).

The AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 crams a 220-degree angle of view into a circular image. The lens, which is available in Sony E, Canon R, Nikon Z, and L mounts, supports cameras with resolutions of up to 61MP, the company says.

The circular fisheye lens is known for its strong distortion that creates unique, sometimes whimsical images. The AstrHori 6mm f/2.8’s 0.8m / 31.5in close focusing capabilities can further exaggerate that distortion, while shooting low to the ground and adjusting the composition to place buildings and structures towards the edge can further exaggerate that fisheye effect.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AstrHori) (Image credit: AstrHori) (Image credit: AstrHori)

The lens is built with 10 elements in 8 groups, creating a lens that weighs around 340g / 12 oz and measures about 61mm / 2.4 inches long.

The aperture, which has a range of f/2.8 to f/16, uses an eight-blade design. A clicked aperture ring is also part of the lens’s design. The rounded front element means the lens does not support filters.

The 6mm lacks autofocus, but the manual focus ring is paired with a focal distance scale.

The new lens is the full-frame equivalent to the AstrHori 6.5mm f/2 fisheye that was launched for APS-C mirrorless camera users that it launched earlier in the year.

AstrHori says that the lens is ideal for urban landscapes, astrophotography, street photography, landscapes, and even as special effects for portrait photography and videos.

US retailer B&H alreay has the lens available for pre-order in Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, and L Mount variants.

