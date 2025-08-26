This is the lens I’ve been waiting for: Hasselblad’s latest “trinity lens” is here

Coinciding with the launch of the Hasselblad X2D II 100C, the Swedish medium format specialist has announced the Hasselblad XCD 35-100E – its latest “trinity lens” delivering an effective 27-78mm focal range, which does the job of 7 XCD prime lenses.

Now, I put “trinity lens” in quotation marks because there is a caveat: this is an f/2.8-4 lens, so it does not possess the constant f/2.8 aperture that is the hallmark of trinity lenses. There is, however, a caveat to that caveat, because trinity equivalents on medium format typically top out at f/4 – such as the Fujifilm GF 45-100mm f/4, which is also slower, bigger, heavier and has a more restricted zoom range.

The XCD 35-100E is the company’s second E-series “trinity” optic, joining the existing Hasselblad XCD 20-35E (an equivalent 16-27mm f/3.2-4.5). The E stands for Exclusive, which Hasselblad says “represents the top optical performance of XCD lenses and delivers the same image quality from edge to edge as the XCD prime lenses.”

The lens essentially replaces the first-generation Hasselblad XCD 35-75, an f/3.5-4.5 lens that was bulkier and heavier but did have an internal zoom mechanism. The newer 35-100E has an external zoom but, like all second-gen XCD lenses, has a harmonized design with the rest of the range.

It has a sophisticated optical formula with 16 elements in 13 groups, including 3 aspherical and 5 extra-low dispersion elements. The lens is nonetheless surprisingly small and light, at 138mm in length (178mm when zoomed) and 894g in weight. It has an 86mm filter thread, and the minimum focus distance from the object to the image plane is 0.4m at the wide end and 0.5m at the telephoto.

The XCD 35-100E has a 1/4000 sec leaf shutter and possesses the most powerful STM (stepping motor) in the current XCD range, giving it the fastest focusing speed of the entire lineup. This makes it the perfect partner for the X2D II with its new continuous autofocus mode.

I’m currently finishing up my review of this lens, which I’ve been using for about a month, and I’ve really been enjoying it – and the results it delivers. I’m primarily a prime person, but having a standard zoom for the X System makes it even more versatile and powerful – and a whole lot of fun to use as a walkabout camera.

The Hasselblad XCD 35-100E is on sale now, priced $4,599 / £4,100 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

