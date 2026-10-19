Every single optic in the latest Top 10 best-selling lens chart from Japan is a zoom lens – here's all you need to know

All listed lens models in the latest Top 10 chart published by major Japanese retailer Yodobashi are zoom lenses. This might not be a big surprise, as zoom optics are a popular choice among photographers of all levels and all genres. While one manufacturer dominates the ranking, a third-party model, described as a "high-flying all-in-one superzoom," is the real showstopper.

Yodobashi shares that in the second half of September, the No.1 spot goes to the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II, followed by the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II and Sony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS. The manufacturer dominates the chart with a total of four models, including the Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II at No.10.

However, the third-party lens that stands out – which is the only third-party zoom in the chart – is the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 for Sony E-mount in fifth place. Here's why the optic is a great all-in-one travel solution and its catch.

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1. Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II

2. Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II

3. Sony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS

4. Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z | White | Black

5. Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (E-mount)

6. Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM

7. Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II

8. Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S

9. Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR

10. Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II

The "high-flying all-in-one superzoom"

Available for $899 / £729 for Sony E-mount, the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 is a lens that can "genuinely replace a pair of standard and telephoto zooms," as DCW reviewer Matthew Richards states. And with the V3 firmware, you can also shoot macro subjects.

The only catch with this super-all-in-one solution is that it's only available for Sony cameras. Photographers working with other systems are missing out.

For Nikon shooters, the own-brand Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR would be a great choice. While this lens is not listed in the Top 10, it adds optical stabilization and has marginally more wide-angle coverage, available for $846.95 / £879.

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The Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM is an option for RF-mount, available for $949 / £959. While it features a slower aperture, it provides a wider focal length at the short end and a longer focal length at the telephoto end.

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