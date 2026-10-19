Four of the Top 10 lenses in Japan come from one camera manufacturer, but this "high-flying all-in-one superzoom" third-party optic is the real winner
A third-party zoom lens that can genuinely replace a pair of standard and telephoto zooms is the real showstopper in the latest Top 10 ranking in Japan
All listed lens models in the latest Top 10 chart published by major Japanese retailer Yodobashi are zoom lenses. This might not be a big surprise, as zoom optics are a popular choice among photographers of all levels and all genres. While one manufacturer dominates the ranking, a third-party model, described as a "high-flying all-in-one superzoom," is the real showstopper.
Yodobashi shares that in the second half of September, the No.1 spot goes to the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II, followed by the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II and Sony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS. The manufacturer dominates the chart with a total of four models, including the Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II at No.10.
However, the third-party lens that stands out – which is the only third-party zoom in the chart – is the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 for Sony E-mount in fifth place. Here's why the optic is a great all-in-one travel solution and its catch.
Yodobashi's 10 best-selling lenses (2nd half Sep 2026)
1. Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II
2. Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II
3. Sony FE 100-400mm f/5.6-8 OSS
4. Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z | White | Black
5. Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 (E-mount)
6. Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM
7. Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II
8. Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S
9. Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR
10. Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II
The "high-flying all-in-one superzoom"
Available for $899 / £729 for Sony E-mount, the Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 is a lens that can "genuinely replace a pair of standard and telephoto zooms," as DCW reviewer Matthew Richards states. And with the V3 firmware, you can also shoot macro subjects.
The only catch with this super-all-in-one solution is that it's only available for Sony cameras. Photographers working with other systems are missing out.
For Nikon shooters, the own-brand Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR would be a great choice. While this lens is not listed in the Top 10, it adds optical stabilization and has marginally more wide-angle coverage, available for $846.95 / £879.
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The Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM is an option for RF-mount, available for $949 / £959. While it features a slower aperture, it provides a wider focal length at the short end and a longer focal length at the telephoto end.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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