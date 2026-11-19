President Donald Trump is the first US president to visit visited Shenzhen, the city home to DJI headquarters. He is in town for the APEC Forum.

Donald Trump is the first US president to visit the rapidly growing tech centre that is Shenzhen, which already boasts more skyscrapers than New York and a population of 18 million, despite being a village around 40 years ago.

In what might be a brilliant move by Chinese diplomats, his tour of the ‘miracle city’ was rumored to include DJI’s SkyCity complex by some, but I've been unable to get any conformation!

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What the South China Morning Post does say is that a media gathering before the event was packed with examples of tech from Shenzhen's big firms, including DJI drones as well as BYD cars and Honor phones.

Had DJI's SkyCity been added to Trump’s agenda it would certainly have been interesting. The American President's own appointees have played a significant part in banning new DJI products from the USA. Certainly by displaying DJI drones at major events it suggests China is expressing frustration at trade restrictions.

Of course a SkyCity visit might just have been about showing the architectural achievement. It certainly impresses many, not that Foster + Foster's design aesthetic is quite the same as the US President's.

The company’s two tower office buildings, joined by a ‘sky bridge’, are normally filled with 15,000 employees. Most apparently worked elsewhere during Trump's tour of Shenzhen. Probably because of this some joined the dots and assumed Trump might have visited SkyCity itself, raising some eyebrows over ever-hopeful American DJI fans.

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In reality most businesses in the city had been encouraged to promote working from home during the conference, and not because any Presidents were actually making the rumored house call after all.

When I heard the rumor, I joked that the solution to DJI's woes might be to present Donald Trump with a golden drone to play with in his newly decorated White House.

In seriousness though, even without visiting DJI's SkyCity itself, the APEC conference could be a coup for the Chinese company. Should Donald Trump was impressed with what he saw in China – and see the huge tech resource as desirable, he might not American customers to be left behind.

Trump is now a ‘lame duck’ president, serving his last two years having lost the support of the House and Senate. Traditionally where residents of the White House have found themselves in that situation they have concentrated on international affairs.

A summit with Putin and in China had bigger things than restrictions on DJI products on the table, like events in Ukraine and Iran, but has been followed with a more trade-focussed event and you can bet international trade bans will have been on the table.

Chinese President Xi showed Trump a lot of respect, greeting him at the airport which broke past protocols.

Americans should be mindful, too, of the dangers of over-playing trade and technology bans. Cuba is famous for having cars from the 1950s, which looks charming in photos, but is the result of a policy to refuse imports of newer models.

DJI Sky City designed by Foster + Foster (Image credit: DJI)

There are reasons to be skeptical about any deeper significance, though, even if the rumors were true. DJI’s offices are architecturally significant, even in the rapidly growing city, and might easily be added to a tour without any discussion of the politics being raised. Trump visited several other companies in a busy schedule.

Nevertheless it certainly marks some hope that Americans might not need to look for lists of the best non-DJI drones in the future.