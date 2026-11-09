Sirui expands its premium Aurora line of full-frame autofocus lenses

Sirui has added two new lenses to its Aurora series of full-frame optics for Sony E and L mount cameras. The new 15mm f/1.6 and 24mm f/1.4 optics line up alongside the existing 35mm and 85mm Aurora lenses.

(Image credit: Sirui)

Aurora 15mm f/1.6

With its wide 109.3-degree angle of view, the 15mm f/1.6 has been designed with landscape photography, astrophotography and interiors in mind. Sirui says optical distortion is around 1.4%, helping ensure natural reproduction of geometric subjects, while a 0.3m minimum focus distance adds extra compositional versatility. The weather-sealed, all-metal lens barrel measures a relatively compact 106.4mm long, 82mm in diameter and weighs 550g. It features full electronic contacts for lens-body communication, along with a physical aperture control ring with iris lock and switchable de-click, plus a customizable function button that can be used as an AF lock.

(Image credit: Sirui)

Inside is a 17-element optical stack arranged in 12 groups, including 3 aspherical elements to help reduce distortion, along with 3 extra-low dispersion elements to control fringing, and a trio of high refractive index elements to further reduce aberrations while also maintaining a compact optical design. An 11-blade aperture diaphragm is said to produce rounder, more natural-looking bokeh. The lens incorporates stepping motor AF for fast, accurate and quiet autofocus, and works with the subject detection and tracking modes of compatible cameras.

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The Sirui Aurora 15mm f/1.6 is available for pre-order, priced at $599/£529.

(Image credit: Sirui)

Aurora 24mm f/1.4

The Aurora 24mm f/1.4 shares similar handling characteristics to its 15mm sibling; it also weighs around 550g, and is almost the same length. Its slightly longer focal length makes it more suitable for street or still life photography, with the fast f/1.4 aperture meaning the lens should be particularly handy in low light. Its 14-element optical design includes 3 aspherical, 4 ED and 3 HRI elements. Like the 15mm f/1.6, the 24mm Aurora gets stepping motor autofocus with subject tracking and eye-detection capabilities. Sirui also says the lens has been designed with video recording in mind, as it combines low focus breathing, a de-clickable aperture, and quiet, accurate autofocus.

Expect to pay $499/£439 for the E mount or L mount versions of the Aurora 24mm f/1.4, with Z mount and X mount versions reportedly coming soon.