Artizlab resurrects a 1961 Leica classic with its new 50mm f/1.4 lens

There is something rather special about vintage Leica glass, and while modern lenses might deliver extraordinary sharpness and technical perfection, there's a reason photographers are still willing to spend thousands of dollars on optics that are more than half a century old. Now, Artizlab is looking to capture some of that magic with the launch of its new Classic-M 50mm f/1.4, a modern reinterpretation of the legendary 1961 Leica Summilux 50mm f/1.4 E43. Designed for Leica M-mount cameras, this beautiful little lens promises the character, craftsmanship, and distinctive rendering of the original, but with a considerably more attractive price tag of just $399.

For those familiar with the original Leica Summilux E43, the inspiration is immediately obvious. Artizlab has gone to considerable lengths to recreate the classic appearance of Leica's iconic 50mm prime, complete with its distinctive scalloped "pineapple" focusing ring, compact metal barrel, and wonderfully retro hammer-tone lens hood. Constructed from precision-machined aluminum and brass, the Classic-M weighs just 189.3g and features a 43mm filter thread, making it an appealing companion for Leica rangefinder photographers who appreciate a compact, traditional setup. It's available in both black and silver finishes, with the distinctive lens hood included as standard.

However, Artizlab hasn't simply recreated the appearance of this much-loved optic. Underneath that vintage exterior sits an optical arrangement of seven elements in five groups, inspired by the original Summilux E43 design, together with a 12-blade aperture intended to produce beautifully smooth bokeh. Rather than chasing the clinical sharpness and almost flawless rendering of modern lenses, Artizlab says it has concentrated on preserving the warmth, gentle tonal transitions, and natural color reproduction that made vintage Leica glass so desirable in the first place. And I think that's rather refreshing, because sometimes photography is about more than achieving the sharpest possible image. It's about the atmosphere, character, and feeling that a particular lens can bring to a photograph.

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One area where the Classic-M improves considerably on its inspiration is its minimum focusing distance. While the original 1961 Summilux E43 could only focus as close as approximately 1m, Artizlab's modern interpretation can focus down to just 0.45m, opening up considerably more possibilities for portraits, detail photography, and everyday shooting. There is one important distinction, however, as the rangefinder coupling operates from 0.7m to infinity, meaning photographers wanting to focus closer will need to use live view or another suitable focusing method. The lens can also be adapted to mirrorless cameras from Sony, Nikon, Canon, Fujifilm, and other manufacturers, making this vintage-inspired optic potentially appealing to photographers beyond the Leica system.

Sample images

Of course, the real attraction here is the price. Original Leica Summilux E43 lenses have become increasingly desirable among collectors and photographers, with good examples commanding thousands of dollars on the used market. At just $399, the Artizlab Classic-M 50mm f/1.4 offers a considerably more accessible opportunity to explore that classic style of photography, although whether it can truly reproduce the optical character of its legendary inspiration remains to be seen.

Personally, I love seeing manufacturers revisit historic lens designs, particularly when they celebrate the imperfections and individual characteristics that helped make those lenses so memorable. The Artizlab Classic-M is currently listed as sold out through the manufacturer's website, with further availability expected, and I suspect this is one little lens that could attract plenty of attention from Leica enthusiasts and vintage lens lovers alike.

See our guide to the best Leica M lenses