The Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S is a bit chunky, but it's top quality and incredibly versatile

I'm never surprised to find the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S trending on Google, because it is an absolute gem of a lens. If you own one of the best Nikon cameras, it is one of the must-have Nikon Z lenses.

And if you’re thinking of buying a Z-Series camera then lucky you, because you can usually pick up the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S as a kit lens.

I often wonder how many new Nikon photographers opt for the system’s original kit lens, the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S. After all, it’s the obvious choice.

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When it released, way back in 2018, it was such a good performer that it completely revolutionized what we expect from a kit lens. It’s got a great reputation and rightly so.

The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S is the obvious choice, but the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S is my choice (Image credit: Future)

It’s also compact, and more importantly, familiar. After all, 24-70mm is the focal length. If you told 100 photographers on the street they could only keep one zoom lens, most of them would say 24-70mm (or in and around 16-55mm, if they’re an APS-C photographer).

The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S is the obvious choice to pair with your shiny new Z-Series camera.

And yet, I would personally recommend going for the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S, almost every time. In fact, the only reason I wouldn’t go for it is if you’re really set on the portability of the 24-70mm. Even then, I’d tell you to pop down to your local camera store and try the 24-120mm on for size.

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The old DSLR version: That 24-120mm zoom range is a Nikon staple! (Image credit: Future)

The genius of this lens is that it’s largely optically on par with the 24-70mm within that zoom range, with the added bonus of that short telephoto reach. It’s everything that the 24-70mm is and more!

If you remember the Nikon AF-S 24-120mm f/4G ED VR back from Nikon’s DSLR days, you’ll know just how useful that little bit of extra headroom is when you’re out and about.

If you’re a Nikon DX (APS-C) photographer, you can enjoy a similarly usable reach of 36-180mm – although do make sure that you try before you buy, as the increased size of this lens doesn’t pair as well with a smaller body.

Ultimately, the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S is a great optic for everyday, landscape and travel photography. It’s the kind of lens you can take out on a dog walk, a trip to a national park or a city break. And because it’s a premium S-Line lens, you get an L-fn button and a control ring to boot.

If you’re buying a Z-Series camera, make sure you at least take a look at the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S kit. It might just be the best kit lens on the planet.

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Want more Nikon recommendations? The full-frame Nikon Z5 camera is trending and I think I know why. 27 miles, two days, and one Nikon Zfc. I pushed this cheap retro camera to its limit on the streets of New York. Plus, a cheap full-frame DSLR is still a sensible buy for budget photographers.