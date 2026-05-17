All the new lenses revealed at the 2026 China P&E Imaging Show

The 2026 China P&E Imaging Show in Beijing is now under way, and the Chinese lens manufacturers aren't holding back with their new releases. Here's a list of the dozens of new lenses currently on display at the show:

Viltrox

(Image credit: Viltrox)

Viltrox is displaying a huge collection of new optics - more details here

28mm f/4.5 Chip (L-mount)

26mm f/2.8 EVO

28mm f/2.8

90mm f/2.2 EVO APS-C

75mm f/1.8 EVO APS-C

AF 18mm f/1.2 Pro APS-C

AF 35mm f/1.2 Pro APS-C

AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro

AF 25mm f/1.7 MFT

Tilt shift lens

HSS flash

Laowa

(Image credit: Laowa)

Laowa isn't far behind Viltrox with its selection of new lenses. They include the CF 4.5-10mm F2.8 Zoom Fisheye, available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Canon EF-M, L-Mount and Micro Four Thirds cameras. More details here.

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4.5-10mm f/2.8 APS-C Zoom Fisheye

15-35mm

8-15mm f/2.8 fisheye

15-24mm T8 / 15-35mm T12 probe zoom

35mm f/2.8 APO 1:1 macro

7.5mm f/2.8 Zero-D (APS-C, MFT)

Axon AF 1-5x 5-10x macro

Meike

(Image credit: Photo Rumors)

85mm f/1.4 II MIX - a full-frame, second-generation flagship lens in Sony E, Nikon Z and L-mount options. Featuring APO achromatic design

- a full-frame, second-generation flagship lens in Sony E, Nikon Z and L-mount options. Featuring APO achromatic design AF 85mm f/1.8 (Fujifilm GFX)

(Fujifilm GFX) 3x MIX APS-C f/1.2 autofocus lenses for E/Z/X (58mm and two other focal lengths)

for E/Z/X (58mm and two other focal lengths) 85mm f/1.8 medium format autofocus lens

ZY Optics (Zhongyi)

(Image credit: ZY Optics)

30mm f/2.4 (medium format)

(medium format) 45mm f/1.4 (medium format)

The new 30mm f/2.4 is a medium format lens that's said to come in either Fujifilm GFX or Hasselblad XCD mount options. Specs include an 84.5-degree angle of view, 0.2-meter minimum focus distance, and a maximum magnification of 0.31. The lens measures 80mm long by 81mm in diameter, with the GFX version weighing 550g.

More details here

Yongnuo

(Image credit: Photo Rumors)

35mm f/1.4

85mm f/1.4 with new VCM tech and an LCD screen on the lens:

Both will have new VCM (voice coil motor) AF systems, along with a new LCD screen on top of the lens barrel. More detials here.

7Artisans

(Image credit: Photo Rumors)

135mm f/1.8 MAX - Full-frame, Sony E, Nikon Z, Leica L mounts.

TTartisan

(Image credit: Photo Rumors)

AF 24mm f/3.8 mini - VCM AF, 0.3-meter minimum focus distance, E/Z/L mounts

Brightin Star

(Image credit: Photo Rumors)

7.5mm f/2.8 IV - APS-C ultra-wide fisheye APS-C lens for E/Z/RF-S/EF-M/X/MFT cameras

Thypoch

(Image credit: Photo Rumors)

Voyager 24-50mm f/2.8 - full-frame, Sony E, autofocus, includes 2 ASPH, 2 ED & 3 HRI Elements

SG-Image

(Image credit: Photo Rumors)

AF EZICARI 18mm f/2.2 - APS-C lens for X/E/Z/MFT

- APS-C lens for X/E/Z/MFT AF 25mm f/1.8 - MFT

- MFT AF 35mm f/2.2 CE - full-frame lens for X/E/Z/L

- full-frame lens for X/E/Z/L AF 35mm f/1.4 - APS-C lens for X/E/Z

Songraw

SongRaw Moonlit Simplified Edition Lens Introduced - 50mm and 85mm F/1.2 at Half the Price - YouTube Watch On

Moonlit 50mm f/1.2

Moonlit 85mm f/1.2

JC Optics

(Image credit: Photo Rumors)

400mm f/8 - full-frame, manual focus, for E/Z/F/RF/EF/EF-M/X/MFT cameras. Features adjustable focus damping, a 3-element, 2-group optical design and a minimum focusing distance of 100cm

Megadap

(Image credit: Photo Rumors)

ETZ21 lens adaptor (cinema verison) - allows Sony E mount lenses to be used on Nikon Z bodies