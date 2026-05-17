All the new lenses revealed at the 2026 China P&E Imaging Show
It's a long list!
The 2026 China P&E Imaging Show in Beijing is now under way, and the Chinese lens manufacturers aren't holding back with their new releases. Here's a list of the dozens of new lenses currently on display at the show:
Viltrox
Viltrox is displaying a huge collection of new optics - more details here
- 28mm f/4.5 Chip (L-mount)
- 26mm f/2.8 EVO
- 28mm f/2.8
- 90mm f/2.2 EVO APS-C
- 75mm f/1.8 EVO APS-C
- AF 18mm f/1.2 Pro APS-C
- AF 35mm f/1.2 Pro APS-C
- AF 35mm f/1.4 Pro
- AF 25mm f/1.7 MFT
- Tilt shift lens
- HSS flash
Laowa
Laowa isn't far behind Viltrox with its selection of new lenses. They include the CF 4.5-10mm F2.8 Zoom Fisheye, available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Canon EF-M, L-Mount and Micro Four Thirds cameras. More details here.
- 4.5-10mm f/2.8 APS-C Zoom Fisheye
- 15-35mm
- 8-15mm f/2.8 fisheye
- 15-24mm T8 / 15-35mm T12 probe zoom
- 35mm f/2.8 APO 1:1 macro
- 7.5mm f/2.8 Zero-D (APS-C, MFT)
- Axon AF 1-5x 5-10x macro
Meike
- 85mm f/1.4 II MIX - a full-frame, second-generation flagship lens in Sony E, Nikon Z and L-mount options. Featuring APO achromatic design
- AF 85mm f/1.8 (Fujifilm GFX)
- 3x MIX APS-C f/1.2 autofocus lenses for E/Z/X (58mm and two other focal lengths)
- 85mm f/1.8 medium format autofocus lens
ZY Optics (Zhongyi)
- 30mm f/2.4 (medium format)
- 45mm f/1.4 (medium format)
The new 30mm f/2.4 is a medium format lens that's said to come in either Fujifilm GFX or Hasselblad XCD mount options. Specs include an 84.5-degree angle of view, 0.2-meter minimum focus distance, and a maximum magnification of 0.31. The lens measures 80mm long by 81mm in diameter, with the GFX version weighing 550g.
More details here
Yongnuo
- 35mm f/1.4
- 85mm f/1.4 with new VCM tech and an LCD screen on the lens:
Both will have new VCM (voice coil motor) AF systems, along with a new LCD screen on top of the lens barrel. More detials here.
7Artisans
- 135mm f/1.8 MAX - Full-frame, Sony E, Nikon Z, Leica L mounts.
TTartisan
- AF 24mm f/3.8 mini - VCM AF, 0.3-meter minimum focus distance, E/Z/L mounts
Brightin Star
- 7.5mm f/2.8 IV - APS-C ultra-wide fisheye APS-C lens for E/Z/RF-S/EF-M/X/MFT cameras
Thypoch
- Voyager 24-50mm f/2.8 - full-frame, Sony E, autofocus, includes 2 ASPH, 2 ED & 3 HRI Elements
SG-Image
- AF EZICARI 18mm f/2.2 - APS-C lens for X/E/Z/MFT
- AF 25mm f/1.8 - MFT
- AF 35mm f/2.2 CE - full-frame lens for X/E/Z/L
- AF 35mm f/1.4 - APS-C lens for X/E/Z
Songraw
- Moonlit 50mm f/1.2
- Moonlit 85mm f/1.2
JC Optics
- 400mm f/8 - full-frame, manual focus, for E/Z/F/RF/EF/EF-M/X/MFT cameras. Features adjustable focus damping, a 3-element, 2-group optical design and a minimum focusing distance of 100cm
Megadap
- ETZ21 lens adaptor (cinema verison) - allows Sony E mount lenses to be used on Nikon Z bodies
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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