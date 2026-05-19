At the China P&E trade show, which wrapped up May 18, Sigma displayed a prototype of its forthcoming 85mm f/1.2 full-frame autofocus (AF) prime lens.

We’ve known about this lens for a few months now, as Sigma unveiled it back in February at the CP+ Show in Japan, with the lens completing the company’s trio of pro-level DG Art f/1.2 primes for Sony E-mount and L-mount cameras, alongside existing 35mm DG Art II and 50mm DG Art models.

However, what we didn’t see at the show was a prototype of the forthcoming Viltrox LAB 85mm f/1.2 prime (full-frame Sony E-mount / Nikon Z-mount), which the company actually announced months before Sigma revealed its own version.

Latest Videos From

Viltrox first teased the lens back in December, and considering how aggressively the company has been developing its LAB lineup, and how quickly Sigma has responded by unveiling the 85mm f/1.2 prototype so soon after the announcement, I think it’s a sign that Sigma is starting to feel the pressure.

A post shared by SIGMA America (@sigmaphoto) A photo posted by on

Of all the up-and-coming Chinese third-party lens manufacturers that have set up shop in the last few years, I think Viltrox stands the best chance of challenging established brands like Sigma and Tamron. The build quality of Viltrox gear is nothing to scoff at, and neither is the image quality.

Then there’s the pricing. Viltrox’s premium LAB-series lenses tend to come in around $500 (approximately £380 / AU$750) cheaper than Sigma’s equivalent DG Art lenses, which gives photographers some serious incentive to consider the disruptive Chinese competition over more established Japanese brands.

So, what do we actually know about these forthcoming Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art and Viltrox LAB 85mm f/1.2 lenses? Honestly, aside from the focal length and aperture, not a huge amount.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We know Sigma’s autofocus system will use a High-response Linear Actuator (HLA), Sigma’s proprietary motor technology that the company touts as whisper-quiet and highly accurate.

As for Viltrox, the company has mostly described the lens as having a “vintage vibe,” while remaining quiet on technical specs.

Still, we can look at existing lenses in both lineups for clues. The Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art II, released last year, features 17 elements in 13 groups, including one special low dispersion element and four aspherical elements. Impressively, Sigma managed to reduce the weight by roughly 30% compared to the first version of the lens, with the newer model weighing around 26oz (745g).

Meanwhile, the Viltrox 35mm f/1.2 LAB features 15 elements in 10 groups, including 5 extra-low dispersion elements, 3 high-refractive-index elements, and 2 precision aspherical lenses.

While the optical design is slightly simpler than Sigma’s and the minimum focusing distance of 13 inches (34cm) inferior, the Viltrox does feature a premium all-metal aluminum-alloy construction, whereas Sigma uses a combination of metal and engineered plastics.

The Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art II (left) and Viltrox 35mm f/1.2 LAB (right) (Image credit: Sigma / Viltrox)

If the forthcoming Sigma and Viltrox 85mm lenses follow the same design philosophies as their sibling lenses, there may be very little separating them in real-world performance. That’s where I think Viltrox’s combination of solid build quality and aggressive pricing could really start squeezing Sigma.

Adding to the pressure is the likelihood that Viltrox will eventually release a rival 50mm f/1.2 LAB lens once the 85mm hits the market.

If that happens, competition at the premium end of third-party prime lenses for Sony, Nikon and L-mount shooters could really heat up, potentially leaving Sigma to dominate the more affordable high-quality zoom market while Viltrox carves out a strong niche in fast primes.

I may be getting slightly ahead of myself, but I genuinely believe that whenever Viltrox finally launches its 85mm f/1.2 LAB — no release date has been confirmed yet — it could mark a significant shift in the premium third-party lens market.

As for Sigma, the company has already announced that the DG Art 85mm f/1.2 is coming in September, so I’d imagine Viltrox will want its rival lens ready around the same time to keep the heat on.

You might also like

Lots of brands unveiled a host of new lenses at P&E China, which you can read about next.