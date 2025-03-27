Huge price drops on low-cost prime lenses for Sony and Fujifilm camera users

Rokinon lenses get big price reductions in Amazon's spring sale

Rokinon AF 135mm f/1.8
(Image credit: Future)

The Amazon spring sale is now in full swing, and we have just noticed that there are some great deals on lenses available. We are particularly excited by the price cuts we have seen on Rokinon primes – these lenses are already know for being great value and great quality. But now they are even cheaper...

These lenses are made in South Korea by Samyang - and sold under the Rokinon brand in the US - and as you will see we have tested most of these, so can vouch for their excellent performance for the price.

The offers we have found are for Sony and Fujifilm mirrorless shooters

Rokinon AF 75mm f/1.8 (Sony FE)
Sony FE
Rokinon AF 75mm f/1.8 (Sony FE): was $349 now $254.19 at Amazon

Save $94 at Amazon A budget-priced portrait lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras with a wide f/1.8 maximum aperture for giving beautifully blurred backgrounds.

See our full Rokinon AF 75 f/1.8 FE review

View Deal
Rokinon AF 14mm f/2.8
Sony FE
Rokinon AF 14mm f/2.8 : was $529 now $424.19 at Amazon

Save $104 at Amazon This superwide autofocus lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras is great affordable choice for architecture, astrophotography and lanscapes

See our full Rokinon AF 14mm f/2.8 review

View Deal
Rokinon AF 135mm f/1.8
Sony FE
Rokinon AF 135mm f/1.8: was $799 now $600.96 at Amazon

Save $198 at Amazon. The Rokinon AF 135mm f/1.8 for Sony E-mount is a fast telephoto prime ideal for portraits, landscapes, and astrophotography. With a bright f/1.8 aperture, sharp optics, and silent autofocus, it delivers stunning images in any condition.

See our full Rokinon AF 135mm f/1.8 review

View Deal
Rokinon AF 12mm f/2.0
Sony E
Rokinon AF 12mm f/2.0 : was $399 now $257.69 at Amazon

Save $142 at Amazon This superwide autofocus prime for the Sony E mount offers an equivalent focal length of 18mm on APS-C Sony mirrorless cameras.

See our full Rokinon AF 12mm f/2 review

View Deal
Rokinon Rokinon 14mm f/2.8 II
Fujifilm X
Rokinon Rokinon 14mm f/2.8 II: was $349 now $163 at Amazon

Save $186 at Amazon This Fujifilm X mount manual-foculs lens offers an equivalent focal length of 28mm. The lens includes a focus lock feature that said to be perfect for astrophotography and the de-click switch function is ideal for shooting video.

View Deal

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

