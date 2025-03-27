Huge price drops on low-cost prime lenses for Sony and Fujifilm camera users
Rokinon lenses get big price reductions in Amazon's spring sale
The Amazon spring sale is now in full swing, and we have just noticed that there are some great deals on lenses available. We are particularly excited by the price cuts we have seen on Rokinon primes – these lenses are already know for being great value and great quality. But now they are even cheaper...
These lenses are made in South Korea by Samyang - and sold under the Rokinon brand in the US - and as you will see we have tested most of these, so can vouch for their excellent performance for the price.
The offers we have found are for Sony and Fujifilm mirrorless shooters
Save $94 at Amazon A budget-priced portrait lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras with a wide f/1.8 maximum aperture for giving beautifully blurred backgrounds.
See our full Rokinon AF 75 f/1.8 FE review
Save $104 at Amazon This superwide autofocus lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras is great affordable choice for architecture, astrophotography and lanscapes
See our full Rokinon AF 14mm f/2.8 review
Save $198 at Amazon. The Rokinon AF 135mm f/1.8 for Sony E-mount is a fast telephoto prime ideal for portraits, landscapes, and astrophotography. With a bright f/1.8 aperture, sharp optics, and silent autofocus, it delivers stunning images in any condition.
See our full Rokinon AF 135mm f/1.8 review
Save $142 at Amazon This superwide autofocus prime for the Sony E mount offers an equivalent focal length of 18mm on APS-C Sony mirrorless cameras.
See our full Rokinon AF 12mm f/2 review
Save $186 at Amazon This Fujifilm X mount manual-foculs lens offers an equivalent focal length of 28mm. The lens includes a focus lock feature that said to be perfect for astrophotography and the de-click switch function is ideal for shooting video.
