Huge price drops on low-cost prime lenses for Sony and Fujifilm camera users

The Amazon spring sale is now in full swing, and we have just noticed that there are some great deals on lenses available. We are particularly excited by the price cuts we have seen on Rokinon primes – these lenses are already know for being great value and great quality. But now they are even cheaper...

These lenses are made in South Korea by Samyang - and sold under the Rokinon brand in the US - and as you will see we have tested most of these, so can vouch for their excellent performance for the price.

The offers we have found are for Sony and Fujifilm mirrorless shooters

Fujifilm X Rokinon Rokinon 14mm f/2.8 II: was $349 now $163 at Amazon Save $186 at Amazon This Fujifilm X mount manual-foculs lens offers an equivalent focal length of 28mm. The lens includes a focus lock feature that said to be perfect for astrophotography and the de-click switch function is ideal for shooting video.

