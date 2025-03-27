Fujifilm announces development of a new 30x zoom broadcast lens ahead of NAB 2025

Fujifilm has unveiled a brand new 4K broadcast lens ahead of NAB 2025 (National Association of Broadcasters Show) in Las Vegas, featuring an impressive 30x zoom covering 7.8-234mm.

In addition to making some of the best retro-style cameras and medium format cameras on the market, Fujifilm is also an industry leader in broadcast lenses with its renowned Fujinon line.

The Fujinon LA30x7.8 BRM-XB2 is the latest to be developed, boasting high-end zoom features in a lightweight and compact form that make it ideal for broadcasting from the field.

Designed for the 2/3-inch sensor of broadcast cameras, it features an impressive 30x zoom range from an ultra-wide 7.8mm to a whopping 234mm, while keeping the lens body lightweight at just 1.8kg and measuring 190mm. Fujifilm has achieved keeping this lens light and mobile by adopting a 'rear focus mechanism and optimizing lens configuration'.

This design choice enhances versatility for productions, which is especially useful for live streaming and video recording in the field, while reducing the burden of shoulder-mounted operations.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

A newly developed drive unit features high-resolution 16-bit encoders for precise position detection of zoom, focus, and iris for both virtual and remote production. This continues Fujifilm's goal of streamlining video production for frontline video professionals.

Fujifilm also states that the lens achieves a maximum speed of 1 sec and a minimum speed of 120 sec when zooming from the wide to the tele end. This range and speed ensure users can broadcast fast-moving subjects like in live sports, while also enabling slow zooms during live music, enhancing creative freedom.

The LA30x7.8 utilizes Fujifilm's latest 'optical simulation technology' to ensure 4K performance across the entire zoom range, while also suppressing aberrations with Fujifilm’s unique multi-layer coating.

Other notable features include 'HT-EBC (High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating)', which ensures high light transmittance and accurate color reproduction, a single button on the drive unit that provides electronic flange back, and a macro function enabling close focus up to 0.05m from the front of the lens.

The LA30x7.8 is scheduled for release later in 2025 but will first be showcased at NAB 2025, one of the world’s largest international broadcast equipment shows, held in Las Vegas, USA, from April 6 to 9, 2025.

